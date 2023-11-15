South Africa

Veteran journalist Sello Rabothata dies at 68

15 November 2023 - 22:14 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Sello Rabothata.
Sello Rabothata.
Image: Sowetan.

Veteran journalist Sello Rabothata has died.

The 68-year-old died at his home in Dalpark, Brakpan, on Tuesday after an illness.

Rabothata was part of the Sowetan team which gave South Africa’s men's football team its nickname Bafana Bafana.

As a news reporter during the years of the struggle against apartheid, Rabothata witnessed and covered some of the darkest moments in South Africa’s history.

He saw first-hand the atrocities committed against black South Africans, including death, riots, arrests and death threats. 

With more than four decades in the industry, Rabothata cut his teeth at The World newspaper before moving on to Post Transvaal and later Sowetan, where he rose through the ranks to become news editor and sports editor.

Rabothata is the author of two books, The Rise and Fall of Solomon Stix Morewa: A Story of Vision, Power, and Tragedy in South African Football. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Tributes for much-loved veteran sports journalist Louis Mazibuko

Veteran journalists whose careers crisscrossed that of Louis Mazibuko‚ the legendary football writer who died on Wednesday aged 69‚ described his ...
Sport
3 years ago

Robert Marawa back on the airwaves after penning new deal with Arena Holdings

Revered sports broadcaster Robert Marawa is back on air doing what he loves most.
Sport
1 year ago

Six key battles — including, yes, SA’s World Cup history — the Proteas must win

The Proteas meet Australia in their 2023 Cricket World Cup semifinal at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. TimesLIVE has identified six key battles ...
Sport
14 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Agony as child goes missing during relocation of Usindiso fire survivors News
  2. Veteran journalist Sello Rabothata dies at 68 South Africa
  3. Animal shelters buckle under cost of living pressures News
  4. Mother distraught as school brushes off sexual assault of grade 5 pupil News
  5. The singing and dancing teacher whose moves gets pupils to bag distinctions in ... News

Latest Videos

Israel supporters gather in Washington DC amid Gaza war
Israeli Defence Force shares evidence of Hamas tunnel network under hospital in ...