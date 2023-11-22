South Africa

Guest wounded, robber hurt jumping from double-storey house

22 November 2023 - 10:01 By TimesLIVE
One robbery suspect is under police guard in hospital.
Image: 123RF

A botched robbery at a Limpopo guesthouse ended in a shoot-out with security guards.

One suspect was critically hurt while trying to escape by jumping out of the double-storey building, and a guest sustained a gunshot wound.

Both were admitted to hospital for treatment.

Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the attempted robbery took place in Musina at about 9.15pm on Monday.

A security guard was on duty at the guesthouse when three suspects driving a white Toyota Corolla approached him and pretended to be customers looking for accommodation.

“The suspects produced firearms and robbed him of a cellphone. One kept him under watch while the other two proceeded to the rooms.

“ A security guard pressed a panic button and when other security officers responded there was a shoot-out between the suspects and the officers. One suspect jumped from the double-storey building and was critically injured. The other two fled using their vehicle.”

In responding, police and emergency services assisted a guest, aged 39, who had been shot in the lower body.

The arrested suspect, aged 34, is under guard in hospital while police trace his accomplices.

Cyclists under attack in Gauteng as criminal cases increase

There has been a sharp increase in attacks on Gauteng cyclists since October, with the Pedal Power Association recording four incidents in a single ...
News
22 hours ago

Death of second Westbury gang leader sparks hope of new beginnings in community

Community has mixed emotions after second gang leader is gunned down.
News
11 hours ago

Balance transformation to take out crime in construction sector: Zikalala

Criminal elements who disrupt construction sites must be dealt with by law enforcement agencies, but forums comprising entrepreneurs who want to ...
News
1 hour ago

City Power deplores attacks on its technicians

Not only do City Power technicians have to deal with the hazards of working with electricity, they also risk confrontations with criminals.
News
2 hours ago

South Africa's police are losing the war on crime — here's how they need to rethink their approach

Cops have adopted unsuitable, piecemeal strategies to fight crime
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago
