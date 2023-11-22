A botched robbery at a Limpopo guesthouse ended in a shoot-out with security guards.
One suspect was critically hurt while trying to escape by jumping out of the double-storey building, and a guest sustained a gunshot wound.
Both were admitted to hospital for treatment.
Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the attempted robbery took place in Musina at about 9.15pm on Monday.
A security guard was on duty at the guesthouse when three suspects driving a white Toyota Corolla approached him and pretended to be customers looking for accommodation.
“The suspects produced firearms and robbed him of a cellphone. One kept him under watch while the other two proceeded to the rooms.
“ A security guard pressed a panic button and when other security officers responded there was a shoot-out between the suspects and the officers. One suspect jumped from the double-storey building and was critically injured. The other two fled using their vehicle.”
In responding, police and emergency services assisted a guest, aged 39, who had been shot in the lower body.
The arrested suspect, aged 34, is under guard in hospital while police trace his accomplices.
Guest wounded, robber hurt jumping from double-storey house
