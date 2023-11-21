Cyclists under attack in Gauteng as criminal cases increase

Earlier this month, a cyclist and his group of 12 members were attacked during their usual 50km Saturday ride on the R21 near Olifantsfontein at around 6am.
The cyclist, who wished to remain anonymous, opted to ride behind the rest of the group to ensure safety. Instead, he fell over his bicycle after being hit by an object thrown at him.
According to his daughter, who also wished to remain anonymous to protect her father, a group of men approached her father and took his bicycle before fleeing.
“He saw people running off with his bike. He got up and tried to chase them. The cyclists saw he was seriously injured after he was stabbed with a blade half an arm in length and 8cm wide. He was rushed to hospital,” she said.
Her father, who lives in Midstream, Centurion, was rushed to theatre for surgery on a stab wound on his back.
“He had internal bleeding and was in ICU. On Friday he was discharged and is recovering at home and trying to get over the ordeal,” she said.
She said the bicycle, a Specialised S-Works E-bike, was not recovered.
A case was opened with the Olifantsfontein police after they visited the victim in hospital to get his statement.
“My father is not commenting about it. He wants privacy. Hopefully he will be cycling again. It is something he enjoys.”
At the weekend, three suspects believed to be part of a syndicate that attacks and robs cyclists in Gauteng were arrested soon after allegedly robbing two cyclists in Olifantsfontein.
The victims were accosted by about five armed robbers driving a white Toyota Avanza. The assailants robbed the cyclists of their bicycles, cellphones and cash.
In the same area on Saturday, another incident resulted in the death of a 58-year-old. According to police, a father, his son, 18, and brother-in-law, 58, were cycling in Olifantsfontein when they came across a white Toyota Avanza with five occupants. The people in the car allegedly shot at the cyclists and robbed them of their bicycles. The brother-in-law was struck by a bullet and died at the scene, police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said.
Robinson said many cyclists are giving up cycling because of the dangers.
“We need to create safer environments for them."
He advises cyclists to ride in numbers and make sure they ride on well-known roads that are not historically dangerous and at different times.
The Pedal Power Association advised riders to exercise "situational 360º awareness", pay attention to any human activities ahead and not to wear earphones when cycling or chat to fellow cyclists as it could distract from potential dangers ahead. Cyclists are also urged to avoid areas with lots of bushes and long grass as the attackers hide there before launching an attack.
Cycling South Africa spokesperson Cherise Willeit said: “We ask people to try to ride in big groups. We know it is not a given but it is safer.
"We recommend people get in touch with their local clubs and start organising rides together. In Gauteng, we are trying to motivate clubs to come together and have big groups every day that people can join with following vehicles,” she said.
She has advised clubs to stop posting their routes on social media.
“We also ask clubs to not make public on social media the routes they are going to ride. We ask that they do not do that because it can make them an easy target [for criminals] to know where to wait for riders.”
Cyclists under attack in Gauteng as criminal cases increase
Pedal Power Association says many are giving up cycling because of the dangers
