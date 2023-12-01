Eskom updated its load-shedding outlook after a “sustained improvement of generation capacity”.
Stage 2 was implemented on Friday from 10am until 4pm, to be followed by stage 3 until 5am on Sunday.
Load-shedding will be suspended from 5am-4pm on Sunday.
Stage 3 kicks in from 4pm until 5am on Monday.
Eskom said it would communicate the update on the week to follow on Sunday.
TimesLIVE
Load-shedding outlook for the weekend
Better news as generation capacity recovers
Image: 123RF/mushroomsartthree
Eskom updated its load-shedding outlook after a “sustained improvement of generation capacity”.
Stage 2 was implemented on Friday from 10am until 4pm, to be followed by stage 3 until 5am on Sunday.
Load-shedding will be suspended from 5am-4pm on Sunday.
Stage 3 kicks in from 4pm until 5am on Monday.
Eskom said it would communicate the update on the week to follow on Sunday.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Eskom pins hopes on government’s municipal debt relief scheme
Inside City Power and Gauteng government's plan to power province
Quantum Foods swings to loss on bird flu, load-shedding
Fuming Bromhof residents ambush City Power execs as power remains off
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos