South Africa

Police caution public after recent increase in online fraud cases

Same modus operandi used in all 14 cases reported

01 December 2023 - 08:02 By TimesLIVE
Victims are being called on their cellphones and told fraudulent activities are taking place on their bank accounts. The suspect will have all the details of the victim. File photo.
Image: 123RF/welcomia

Port Alfred police have raised concern about the recent increase in online fraud after 14 cases were reported.

According to police, the same modus operandi were used in all the reported cases.

“Victims are being called on their cellphones and told fraudulent activities are taking place on their bank accounts. The suspect will have all the details of the victim so the victim does not suspect anything,” said police spokesperson Capt Marius McCarthy.

McCarthy said the suspect asks the victim to confirm their identity number and supply them with an OTP number.

'Within a few minutes money is then withdrawn from their bank account,” said McCarthy.

Sarah Baartman district police commissioner Zolani Xawuka has appealed to the public to be cautious when buying items online and not to accept help from bystanders when withdrawing money at ATMs as cards are exchanged cash is withdrawn at another ATM.

