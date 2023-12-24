South Africa

Truck driver injured as tanker explodes on N2 near Durban

24 December 2023 - 15:53
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A tanker caught fire on the N2.
A tanker caught fire on the N2.
Image: Durban Metro Police Department

A truck driver was injured after a petrol tanker caught alight on the N2 northbound near Durban on Sunday afternoon.

Gareth Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said they were called to assist just after 1pm on the N2 northbound before Spaghetti Junction near Chesterville.

“On arrival, paramedics found multiple fire engines on the scene tackling the blaze. ALS Paramedics were shown to the driver who had sustained minor injuries. He was stabilised on the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital,” said Jamieson.

He said the cause of the fire was not yet known, and would be investigated by the Durban Fire Department and SAPS.

The route was closed for emergency services to deal with the situation. Durban metro police have urged motorists to use alternative routes.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Painful Christmas for families of Boksburg explosion victims

It will be a painful and traumatic Christmas for the families of the victims of last year's tanker explosion in Boksburg as they commemorate the ...
News
10 hours ago

2,500 people arrested for public drinking this December

Police minister Bheki Cele says police are determined to clamp down on the abuse of liquor which remains a core driver of crime, especially contact ...
News
4 hours ago

'Operational disaster' at OR Tambo leads to passengers arriving at local destinations without luggage

In what FlySafair has called “an operational disaster”, the Airports Company SA’s baggage sorting system at Jo’burg’s OR Tambo airport failed on ...
News
22 hours ago

'South Africans showed me what we can do for one another': fundraising mother

A mother who made an epic almost 1,800km tractor journey to raise funds for her daughter's tug-of-war champioinships cannot be thankful enough.
News
10 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Five heartbreaking stories involving children that sent shock waves in 2023 South Africa
  3. Around-the-clock efforts to save animals fleeing raging Simon's Town fire South Africa
  4. 'Operational disaster' at OR Tambo leads to passengers arriving at local ... South Africa
  5. Don't fire mineworkers who staged underground sit-in — NUM South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...