POLL | Should police charge Kelly Khumalo based on latest revelations?

25 January 2024 - 12:00 By TIMESLIVE
Kelly Khumalo is in the spotlight again after her name was mentioned in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial this week. File photo.
Image: Frennie Shivambu

Singer Kelly Khumalo is in the spotlight this week after revelations in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case implicating her as the mastermind behind his brazen killing in 2014. 

Khumalo’s name took centre stage in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday as lead investigator Brig Bongani Gininda read his second statement. Meyiwa was shot dead in Khumalo’s presence at her mother’s home in Vosloorus in October 2014. 

Gininda’s statement, commissioned on November 20 2020, said two of the accused — Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi — said Khumalo had given the instructions to shoot footballer Meyiwa, the father of her child. 

Sibiya, Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are on trial for Meyiwa’s murder. They have all pleaded not guilty.

According to Gininda’s statement, Khumalo was linked to Mncube and Ntuli through her cellphone records.

“It was further discovered through cellphone analysts that her cellphone memory album has the same photo of a see-through bag containing cash notes and in the exact position or location of Mncube,” Gininda said.

“There is no reasonable explanation as to why Kelly will be in contact telephonically with a hitman or killers of her boyfriend and share the same picture of a bag full of money.”

Gininda said communication records between Khumalo and her sister show that as early as 2013 she wanted to get rid of Meyiwa. 

Over the years the singer has maintained her innocence in Meyiwa's murder.

