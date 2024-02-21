South Africa

Cops arrest eight Zama Zama suspects after Joburg highway robberies

21 February 2024 - 06:54
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Eight suspects have been charged with attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and illegal mining. One is in hospital under police guard.
Eight suspects have been charged with attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and illegal mining. One is in hospital under police guard.
Image: JMPD

Eight men alleged to be illegal miners and believed to be linked to the robbery of motorists on the highway on Tuesday have been arrested.

The suspects were arrested after a shoot-out with Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) officers between Main Reef Road and Shamrock Street in Primrose, Germiston.

JMPD spokesperson Superintendent Xolani Fihla said: “Responding to the robberies of motorists by armed individuals on the Crown Interchange at the M1 on Tuesday and in the pursuit of combating the scourge of illegal mining activities, officers followed up on a complaint about armed illegal miners at the intersection.

“When the officers arrived at the location they saw two groups of males shooting at each other.

“The suspects started shooting at them and the officers returned fire. The officers saw a suspect fall to the ground and backup was called.

“Primrose police, the flying squad and airwing units arrived and officers arrested the wounded man, who had a rifle next to him. Seven more suspects were also arrested.”

Fihla said the eight are believed to be linked to the robberies.

“Gauteng EMS attended to the injured suspect, who was taken to hospital for treatment under police guard.

“All the arrested suspects, who are South African and Lesotho nationals, were detained at Primrose police station and are charged with attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and illegal mining.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Gunmen rob motorists on M2 off-ramp near Gold Reef City during traffic gridlock

Many motorists were robbed of their belongings during peak traffic on the M1-M2 split at the Crown Interchange in Johannesburg early on Tuesday ...
News
20 hours ago

Police to monitor, patrol highways after gunmen rob motorists on M1-M2 split

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has ordered maximum mobilisation of resources to monitor and patrol Gauteng highways and other ...
News
18 hours ago

M1 highway robbery: ‘We were all sitting there waiting for our turn,’ says motorist

A group of about five armed men brazenly walked around in-between traffic and robbed motorists in plain view
News
10 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Midnight rescue after rock climber falls on Table Mountain South Africa
  2. KZN municipality official arrested for power theft South Africa
  3. Consumers cannot afford fuel levy hikes, says AA news
  4. Wendy Mbatha and boyfriend in court over 'assault' of pregnant woman at Durban ... South Africa
  5. eThekwini sees red after employee caught sabotaging CCTV feed South Africa

Latest Videos

John Steenhuisen's 'dubula nyanga' comment
Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4