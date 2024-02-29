South Africa

WATCH | Five suspects in the Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane murders in court

29 February 2024 - 09:44 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC.

Five of the seven suspects arrested for the murders of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend, popular chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, are expected to appear in court on Thursday.

The two other suspects who were arrested in Eswatini are awaiting the finalisation of their extradition to South Africa.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Seventh suspect arrested in AKA and Tibz killing

Police confirmed the arrest of a seventh suspect in connection with the killing of Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his friend, popular chef Tebello “Tibz” ...
News
23 hours ago

Six suspects arrested in connection with AKA and Tibz killings

KwaZulu-Natal police on Tuesday said six people linked to the murders of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend, renowned chef Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane,  ...
News
1 day ago

Police reveal AKA was main target with his friend, Tibz, caught in the crossfire

Police on Tuesday announced that they had been playing their cards close to their chests in regards to the Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and chef Tebello ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Second woman who was doused in petrol, set alight in Florida dies South Africa
  2. Joburg council demolishes illegal structures to build wellness centre South Africa
  3. Police arrest woman wanted for murder of Protea Glen girl South Africa
  4. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  5. AKA’s alleged killers were nabbed for other crimes and kept in jail while cops ... South Africa

Latest Videos

AKA's alleged killers reveal faces in court
AKA's alleged killers reveal faces in court