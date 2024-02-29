Five of the seven suspects arrested for the murders of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend, popular chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, are expected to appear in court on Thursday.
The two other suspects who were arrested in Eswatini are awaiting the finalisation of their extradition to South Africa.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Five suspects in the Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane murders in court
Courtesy of SABC.
TimesLIVE
