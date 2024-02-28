The recent arrests included two suspects arrested in Eswatini on Saturday.
Seventh suspect arrested in AKA and Tibz killing
Image: Sakhiseni Nxumalo
Police confirmed the arrest of a seventh suspect in connection with the killing of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend, popular chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, outside Wish on Florida Road in Durban in February last year.
KwaZulu-Natal police on Tuesday said six people linked to the murders had been arrested.
Police minister Bheki Cele and KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said the first suspect appeared in court after being arrested in April 2023.
On Wednesday, KZN police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said a 30-year-old suspect has been arrested. This brings the total number of suspects arrested for the murders to seven.
Five suspects will appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday.
