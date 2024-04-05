South Africa

Ipid investigates shoot-outs between police and suspects in KZN and Mpumalanga

05 April 2024 - 06:56
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Community members identified the bodies of nine suspected criminals killed in a shoot-out with police in Mariannhill in KwaZulu-Natal.
Community members identified the bodies of nine suspected criminals killed in a shoot-out with police in Mariannhill in KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says it has started investigating the killings of suspects in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga, allegedly by police.

The directorate said it has taken note of increasing numbers of suspected criminals allegedly killed in shoot-outs with police.

In the early hours on Monday, nine suspects were fatally wounded during a shoot-out with police at Desai in Mariannhill, and six suspected cash in transit (CIT) robbers were killed in Mpumalanga.

Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said the law allows officers to defend themselves and community members if they are faced with violent situations.

“ We are aware of increasing numbers of suspects allegedly killed in shoot-outs with police. The Ipid Act mandates Ipid to investigate all cases of death as a result of police actions, and the discharge of an official firearm by any police officer,” he said.

Shuping said the increase in reported cases has an impact on speedy finalisation of investigations because the more cases reported to Ipid, the longer it takes investigators to finalise them due to an increased workload.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Nine suspects killed in shoot-out with police in Mariannhill, KZN

Nine suspects were fatally wounded during a shoot-out with police at Desai in Mariannhill in the early hours on Wednesday.
News
2 days ago

IN PICS | Emotional scenes as families identify bodies of 9 suspected criminals killed in Mariannhill shoot-out

There were emotional scenes as family members identified the bodies of nine suspects shot dead during a gun battle with police at Desai in ...
News
1 day ago

Five suspected robbers shot after botched CIT heist in Witbank

Five suspected cash in transit (CIT) robbers were killed in a shootout with police in Witbank on Wednesday.
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa launches rail terminal with 1,000 employees at Durban port Politics
  2. 'We don't want railway line invaders': Macassar residents vow to oppose ... South Africa
  3. VIP protection officer's son finally in court after AfriForum intervention South Africa
  4. E-toll bills may be scrapped but your e-toll tag will still be of use, says Outa South Africa
  5. Police hold 'hijackers' who made victim pay R1,000 to get his licence back South Africa

Latest Videos

Mauricio Pochettino says last-gasp win over Man United can be 'turning point'
South Africa: Footballer and olympian Luke Fleurs killed in car hijacking