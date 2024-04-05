The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says it has started investigating the killings of suspects in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga, allegedly by police.
The directorate said it has taken note of increasing numbers of suspected criminals allegedly killed in shoot-outs with police.
In the early hours on Monday, nine suspects were fatally wounded during a shoot-out with police at Desai in Mariannhill, and six suspected cash in transit (CIT) robbers were killed in Mpumalanga.
Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said the law allows officers to defend themselves and community members if they are faced with violent situations.
“ We are aware of increasing numbers of suspects allegedly killed in shoot-outs with police. The Ipid Act mandates Ipid to investigate all cases of death as a result of police actions, and the discharge of an official firearm by any police officer,” he said.
Shuping said the increase in reported cases has an impact on speedy finalisation of investigations because the more cases reported to Ipid, the longer it takes investigators to finalise them due to an increased workload.
Ipid investigates shoot-outs between police and suspects in KZN and Mpumalanga
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
