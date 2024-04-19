South Africa

Another week in jail for Luke Fleurs murder accused as case postponed

19 April 2024 - 10:55 By TImesLIVE
Six suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Luke Fleurs appeared briefly in the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Friday.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE

The six men linked to Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs' hijacking and murder will spend nearly another week behind bars after their case was postponed in the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Friday.

Ndumiso Moswane, 26, Fernando Siva, 25, Nhlakanipho Dlamini, 21, Franky Xaba, 25, Maredi Mphahlele, 36, and Thembinkosi Hlomikhawu, 31, have been charged with murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, robbery with aggravating circumstances and defeating the ends of justice.

They were expected to apply for bail during Friday's appearance but this had to be deferred due to issues about their legal representation.

The suspects all opted to apply for the services of Legal Aid lawyers. 

Prosecutor Arnold Limekhaya said the state intends to oppose the bail applications.

After a brief appearance, magistrate Annelise Africa said: “The case is postponed to [April] 25 for your bail application.”

Fleurs' family were not present in court as they are preparing for his funeral on Saturday in Tafelsig, Cape Town.

The 24-year-old Chiefs defender and South Africa U-23 international was hijacked and shot dead at a petrol station in Honeydew, Johannesburg, last Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

