South Africa

Durban actor arrested in international child porn ring investigation denied bail

03 May 2024 - 15:34 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Bail denied for Durban actor part of international child porn ring.
Bail denied for Durban actor part of international child porn ring.
Image: 123RF/tinnakornlek
Police arrested a Durban actor at his home in connection with an international child porn ring.
Police arrested a Durban actor at his home in connection with an international child porn ring.
Image: SAPS

A Durban actor arrested in an international crackdown on online predators has been denied bail.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the 58-year-old actor appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Friday.

His arrest is part of a joint operation between SAPS’ serial and electronic crime investigations unit and the US homeland department. The operation has so far resulted in the arrests of 13 people.

He was arrested at his Glenwood flat last Tuesday and police seized images and chats allegedly about information relating to boys available for sexual favours for R2,500 and a willing buyer having a choice to drug them.

The matter, which was held in camera to allow police to continue their  investigations, has been postponed to June 3.

Police also arrested a 62-year-old man on April 24 and seized thousands of child porn images and videos. They allegedly found images of children being sexually abused on his device.

During the operation, social development helped remove children aged six and four months living on the same property.

Witnesses said police spent more than an hour with the actor at his flat before he was arrested.

The SAPS previously confirmed 27 people had been identified in South Africa in a joint SAPS and US homeland investigation and were being arrested separately.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Popular actor arrested for child porn in ongoing SAPS and US crackdown

A well-known Durban actor is the latest to be arrested in a crackdown on online sexual predators.
News
1 week ago

Northern Cape man sentenced to 115 years for sexual offences against minors

A 56-year-old Northern Cape man has been sentenced to 115 years in prison for sexual offences against minors.
News
2 months ago

Seeing is not believing: how deepfake scammers abused top doctor’s image

It's getting increasingly difficult to trust what you see online when your doctor's face and voice are faked to sell male potency products, writes ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago

Kempton Park couple sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing their children

The Johannesburg high court on Monday sentenced a Kempton Park couple to lengthy jail terms for sexually abusing their three minor children for more ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Shot 14 times, man tells how he fought hitman as two friends killed in ... South Africa
  2. AfriForum charges Emfuleni manager for dumping sewage into Vaal river South Africa
  3. Janusz Walus' daughter gives him an ultimatum South Africa
  4. RAF CEO Collins Letsoalo slams legislation as he launches campaign to clear ... South Africa
  5. Man walks into bank with live barn owl as a deposit South Africa

Latest Videos

'SA & Africa perfect place for future American football stars': Former NFL ...
Global Citizen NOW winner speaks of how she is changing Tanzania to empower ...