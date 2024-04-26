South Africa

Popular actor arrested for child porn in ongoing SAPS and US crackdown

26 April 2024 - 15:05 By TIMESLIVE
A Durban actor was arrested this week and appeared in court in connection with child pornography.
Image: 123RF/loft39studio

A well-known Durban actor is the latest to be arrested in a crackdown on online sexual predators.

The arrest is part of collaboration by the SAPS' serial and electronic crime investigations unit and the US homeland department.

The actor, who cannot be named until he pleads to the charges, was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday as he emerged from his Glenwood flat.

Witnesses said police spent more than an hour with him in his flat before he was placed under arrest.

“He looked like his soul had left his body,” one said.

US officials were on the scene and witnessed the arrest.

He was taken to Umbilo police station and made his first appearance in the Durban magistrate’s court on Thursday.

He was remanded at Westville Prison until May 2 when he is expected to apply for bail.

A source close to the investigation said his arrest was linked to the arrest of a 60-year-old Umbilo man in November last year.

It would be alleged the pair shared images and videos containing child pornography and bestiality.

Police seized the actor’s phone which was now being analysed.

In previous statements about the investigation into online sexual predators, the SAPS confirmed 27 people had been identified in South Africa in a joint SAPS and US homeland investigation and were being arrested separately.

Since November last year, at least seven have been arrested.

Among them was a 52-year-old Eastern Cape man and three others from the Western Cape.

SAPS said they were all found in possession of thousands of images and videos.

