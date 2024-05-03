Xolani Gcelu, an HIV-positive man who raped several women during a reign of terror from 2016 to 2019 in the Eastern Cape, has been sentenced to nine life imprisonment terms and 158 years.
The Mthatha high court sentenced Gcelu on Friday after earlier finding him guilty of rape, kidnapping, robbery and attempted murder of young women between the ages of 17 and 26 in the villages of Sidwadweni and Zandukwana near Tsolo.
“When he raped the women, Gcelu was aware he had contracted HIV, which is why he has been convicted and sentenced for attempted murder,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyai said.
The court sentenced Gcelu, 34, to life for each of the nine counts of rape, and sentences ranging between two years and 15 years for multiple charges of housebreaking, kidnapping, common robbery, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and sexual assault. The court ordered the cumulative 158 years to run concurrently with the nine life terms.
“Between March 2016 and June 2019 Gcelu targeted young women walking on their own at night or sleeping on their own and raped them.
“His modus operandi was to threaten the women with a knife and take them to secluded areas or unfinished buildings where he raped and robbed them of their belongings, including cellphones and cash,” Tyali said.
Gcelu was linked to all the rape charges through DNA as the victims reported the attacks and were referred for medical attention.
TimesLIVE
Nine life terms for HIV-positive man who raped several women in E Cape
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART
Xolani Gcelu, an HIV-positive man who raped several women during a reign of terror from 2016 to 2019 in the Eastern Cape, has been sentenced to nine life imprisonment terms and 158 years.
The Mthatha high court sentenced Gcelu on Friday after earlier finding him guilty of rape, kidnapping, robbery and attempted murder of young women between the ages of 17 and 26 in the villages of Sidwadweni and Zandukwana near Tsolo.
“When he raped the women, Gcelu was aware he had contracted HIV, which is why he has been convicted and sentenced for attempted murder,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyai said.
The court sentenced Gcelu, 34, to life for each of the nine counts of rape, and sentences ranging between two years and 15 years for multiple charges of housebreaking, kidnapping, common robbery, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and sexual assault. The court ordered the cumulative 158 years to run concurrently with the nine life terms.
“Between March 2016 and June 2019 Gcelu targeted young women walking on their own at night or sleeping on their own and raped them.
“His modus operandi was to threaten the women with a knife and take them to secluded areas or unfinished buildings where he raped and robbed them of their belongings, including cellphones and cash,” Tyali said.
Gcelu was linked to all the rape charges through DNA as the victims reported the attacks and were referred for medical attention.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
It's time the world woke up to conflict-related sexual violence
BRENDA MADUMISE | SCA rape judgment underlines a woman’s right to bodily integrity in sexual matters
Police search for four suspects after 15-year-old Limpopo girl gang-raped
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos