South Africa

Police search for four suspects after 15-year-old Limpopo girl gang-raped

29 April 2024 - 07:59
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Limpopo police launched a manhunt after a 15-year-old was gang raped in Tzaneen. Stock photo.
Limpopo police launched a manhunt after a 15-year-old was gang raped in Tzaneen. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Limpopo police are hunting for four men in connection with the rape of a 15-year-old girl at the weekend. 

Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the teenager left her home in a village in the Bolobedu area at around 5.30pm on Friday and went to a bar lounge in Motopa, where she met two friends.

She left the bar lounge at about 2am on Saturday. En route to another venue, a vehicle with four male occupants stopped next to her, said Mashaba.

He said the suspects alighted from the vehicle with firearms, grabbed the victim and put her inside the vehicle and drove to a bushy area in the Tzaneen precinct, where they raped her. 

"She managed to walk to a main road and was assisted by a motorist who drove her to Tzaneen police station to report the incident," he said. 

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact investigating officer Sgt Glenda Mathebula on 079-482-7914, the Crime Stop number 08600-10111, their nearest police station or the MySAPS app.  

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

20 years in jail for Northern Cape man who raped two relatives

The Carnarvon regional court has sentenced a 24-year-old man who raped two women on separate occasions in 2022 to an effective 20-year jail term.
News
2 days ago

Father gets life imprisonment for raping his son

A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his son in 2021.
News
4 days ago

Man accused of raping mentally challenged woman: Limpopo police

A rape case involving a reportedly mentally challenged 36-year-old woman has been opened with police in Thohoyandou, Limpopo.
News
4 days ago

Woman gang-raped in bushes, 6-year-old raped at school: police search for suspects

Police in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for suspects who allegedly raped a woman and a six-year-old girl at separate locations on Friday.
News
3 weeks ago

MAKHUDU SEFARA | Emboldened police using force against gangs or trigger-happy bandits

Expecting police to resolve crime without a concomitant focus on socioeconomic factors is to kick the can down the road and hope for the best
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago

Mother ‘finds peace’ as police kill suspects who gang-raped her daughter

Community celebrates death of violent, young thugs who terrorised the neighbourhood with rapes, robberies and murders
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Young graduate who stood at traffic lights in search of work lands her 'dream' ... South Africa
  2. Hunt for owner of Joburg warehouse after minerals worth R15m found South Africa
  3. Shooting in Durban leaves four injured and one dead South Africa
  4. Travellers at Cape Town International Airport could be affected by e-hailing ... South Africa
  5. Lightning strikes spark fires on Cape Town's mountains South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Bring back Arthur Zwane to finish the season,’ says Chiefs legend Fani Madida: ...
'President has to intervene in Gupta extradition': Shamila Batohi