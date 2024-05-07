South Africa

WATCH | George building collapse: Search for trapped workers continues as death toll rises

07 May 2024 - 06:39 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Two sniffer dogs and 111 emergency services personnel worked on site through the night.
Two sniffer dogs and 111 emergency services personnel worked on site through the night.
Image: George municipality

Emergency teams worked through the night to extricate construction workers from the rubble of a collapsed multi-storey building in George on the Garden Route.

At 5.15am on Tuesday, the George municipality confirmed four people were declared deceased and 24 workers were found and are being treated, leaving 51 unaccounted for.

The building at 75 Victoria Street collapsed soon after 2pm on Monday.

"Three teams of rescue personnel are working on three different areas within the site of the collapsed building," the municipality said.

The disaster saw the deployment of 111 emergency and disaster personnel working on site through the night. Two sniffer dogs were brought in and relief emergency personnel were expected to arrive by midnight from the City of Cape Town and Breede Valley municipality.

More than 100 family and friends of the construction workers gathered at the main municipal building, where social workers were on hand.

Municipal manager Michele Gratz shared appreciation for the assistance with the rescue operation.

"We thank everyone who has volunteered of their time or provided sustenance to the rescue personnel. We continue to keep the families, friends and colleagues of those involved in this tragedy in our thoughts and prayers."

An image of the development that was under construction, being marketed in the R1.7m to R1.9m bracket for two-bedroom apartments. Source: Neovictoria.co.za

The site after the building collapse.
The site after the building collapse.
Image: George Municipality

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

George building collapse update: Two people dead, 53 still trapped

Two people have died after the collapse of a multistorey building under construction in George in the Western Cape on Monday afternoon.
News
13 hours ago

46 people trapped under collapsed building in George

Rescue efforts were under way on Monday afternoon after a five-storey building collapsed in George in the Western Cape, leaving at least 46 people ...
News
19 hours ago

George building collapse: 22 workers rescued and taken to various hospitals

Twenty-two of the workers who were trapped when a multistorey building under construction in George collapsed have been were rescued and transported ...
News
15 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Dilapidated' building demolished to make way for multipurpose centre at Unisa South Africa
  2. Forfeiture order granted after SIU investigation into land theft syndicate South Africa
  3. WATCH | George building collapse: Search for trapped workers continues as death ... South Africa
  4. George building collapse update: Two people dead, 53 still trapped South Africa
  5. 46 people trapped under collapsed building in George South Africa

Latest Videos

Detectives and specialist cops are coming back: Bheki Cele
George building collapse leaves builders trapped