South Africa

George building collapse: 22 workers rescued and taken to various hospitals

06 May 2024 - 20:29 By TimesLIVE
The George municipality says 22 of the about 80-strong crew who were trapped under the rubble of a collapsed building in George have been rescued and sent to hospitals..
Image: Supplied / Give of the Givers

Twenty-two of the workers who were trapped when a multistorey building under construction in George collapsed have been rescued and transported to hospitals throughout the Western Cape. 

The George municipality, in an update at 6pm on Monday, said the building had collapsed at 2pm with a construction crew of about 70 on site. Disaster service teams from George and the Garden Route district municipality were involved in the rescue operation. Police were also on site. 

The municipality said 53 emergency personnel were on their way from the Cape Town and Worcester disaster services. 

“Currently the rescue operation remains under way with over 80 rescue personnel on site. Family and friends of the construction workers involved in the incident are being given space to gather at the foyer of the main municipal building and will be assisted,” the municipality said.

Gift of the Givers' Mario Ferreira said its team had provided energy drinks to rescue workers and was bringing in three sniffer dogs and with their handlers, which it expected to be at the site for the next few days.

TimesLIVE 

