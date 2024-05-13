South Africa

‘I love Joshlin,’ mom in the dock says

13 May 2024 - 11:40 By Kim Swartz
Joshlin Smith's mother Kelly in court. File image
Image: Esa Alexander/Reuters

The mother of a missing Saldanha Bay child says she had a “nice” Mother's Day on Sunday despite being in custody, and she “loves Joshlin”.

Kelly Smith was answering media questions while leaving the dock after a brief appearance at the Vredenburg magistrate's court on Monday.

Smith, who is expecting her fourth child, is charged alongside her boyfriend Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn and Lourentia Lombard.

The four face charges of kidnapping and human trafficking after Joshlin's disappearance from her home in the Middlebos informal settlement in Saldanha Bay on February 19. They are being held in custody.

The court heard the investigation is ongoing and all information is being followed up by police. A forensics report and cellphone downloads are being analysed.

Western Cape MEC for police oversight and community safety Reagen Allen said it is a difficult time for community members in Saldanha Bay, as it is day 84 since the child disappeared.

“This case has placed missing persons front and centre in our province.

“We are hoping Joshlin will be found,” said Allen.

The case was postponed to July 15.

TimesLIVE

