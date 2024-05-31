South Africa

KZN man strikes Powerball jackpot on second try with same numbers — bagging more than R21m

31 May 2024 - 20:52 By Shonisani Tshikalange
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The winner of the PowerBall PLUS jackpot has claimed his astounding prize of R21,824,643.80 this week from ITHUBA, the National Lottery Operator.
The winner of the PowerBall PLUS jackpot has claimed his astounding prize of R21,824,643.80 this week from ITHUBA, the National Lottery Operator.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

A KwaZulu-Natal winner’s PowerBall plus ticket hit the jackpot on the second try.

With a modest wager of R37.50 on the FNB app and a set of manually chosen numbers, the man scooped over more than R21m in Tuesday's draw.

“I had used the same numbers in a previous draw without success. I decided to stick with the same numbers for the draw on Tuesday, May 21. When my bank notified me of my win, I must have checked my ticket at least 30 times to ensure it wasn't a dream,” said the thrilled winner.

The man has no plans to retire from his job but said the windfall will enable him and his loved ones to travel to destinations previously beyond their financial reach. 

 “Winning the PowerBall plus jackpot has brought immense happiness to my family and becoming a multimillionaire is a dream come true,” he said.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza was delighted players were leveraging diverse platforms to engage with their favourite games. 

“Our aim has always been to offer a modern lottery experience that caters to players' preferences for purchasing tickets,” she said.

Sashin Sookroo, CEO of FNB connect, congratulated the winner.

“Congratulations to our customer on their life changing PowerBall plus win. We remain pleased to see that our digital platforms continue to make life easier for our customers by offering them the convenience to access our vast financial and non-financial services such as the National Lottery,” Sookroo said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Cape Town man who scooped R16.8m in Lotto Plus 2 jackpot has no plans to splash out

A Cape Town resident who scooped the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot, bagging R16,835,658.98, has no plans to splurge his winnings and wants to continue working ...
News
1 week ago

Limpopo shop assistant who bagged R16m Lotto jackpot wants to build her family a huge home

A young Limpopo resident who scooped the R16m Lotto jackpot has always wanted to build her family a huge and beautiful house.
News
3 weeks ago

Alcohol abuse is a national emergency and needs urgent attention

Venture into any black area, urban or rural, especially over weekends, and you’re likely to come across throngs of young people, some in their ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Ballot box in uMhlatuze goes missing while in transit to local IEC office South Africa
  2. Musa Khawula's blog on Nozuko Mbalula and Michelle Perrow ruled defamatory South Africa
  3. Trump guilty verdict fires up Republican donors, who pledge millions World
  4. Growing and using dagga in private is legal, but not its sale South Africa
  5. POLL | Do you think the MK Party can take the EFF’s third spot nationally? South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...