Palmiet feeds all the Sandton and Midrand systems, the South Hills Tower and the Alexandra Park, Randjieslaagte and Linksfield reservoirs.
Daleside booster station, which is fed by Zwartkopjes pump station, will only be affected on June 24 when waterflow will be reduced to 50%. Zwartkopjes also feeds Hector Norris pump station and the Parktown, Berea, Yeoville and Foresthill reservoirs and towers.
Eikenhof will be the worst affected, seeing reduced flow between June 24 and 27 when it will pump at 50% for eight hours, then at 67% for the remaining 64 hours and again between June 26 and July 13 when it will pump at 83% for 15 days.
Systems fed by Eikenhof are Soweto, Randburg/Roodepoort, Commando, Lenasia, and parts of Johannesburg central, including the Eagles Nest, Crown Gardens, Aeroton, and Alan Manor reservoirs.
The entity said it would make arrangements for alternative water supply at schools, hospitals, clinics, police stations, shopping centres and municipal offices.
It encouraged residents to "store water in preparation for the maintenance".
Store water, Joburg residents urged ahead of Rand Water maintenance
Johannesburg residents have been urged to store water ahead of Rand Water's extensive maintenance programme taking place between June and July.
The bulk supplier is expected to conduct maintenance between June 22 and July 29 and the move will affect several systems, including those of Johannesburg Water and other municipalities.
Johannesburg Water said: "This kind of preventative maintenance is imperative to make Rand Water’s systems more efficient and reliable for their customers, such as Johannesburg Water.
"The maintenance work will affect Johannesburg Water’s systems supplied by the Palmiet and Eikenhof pump stations, as well as the Daleside booster station. During this time, Johannesburg Water customers will be impacted by low pressure to no water supply. It is estimated t full recovery of the systems may take approximately five days or longer after supply has been fully restored."
Palmiet will be affected on July 1, when it will pump at 60% for eight hours, on July 15 pumping will be reduced to 68% for 50 hours, and on July 29 pumping will be reduced to 76% for 40 hours.
