Rand Water embarks on last phase of infrastructure maintenance: affected areas in Tshwane

From Friday, Rand Water will not pump any water at the Mapleton system for 77 hours.
According to the City of Tshwane, this will have a ripple effect on 36 of the city’s reservoirs and bulk meters the Mapleton system supplies.
The city has urged residents and businesses to reduce water consumption as the third and last phase of Rand Water’s comprehensive maintenance programme on the Mapleton and Palmiet systems resumes on Friday.
City spokesperson Selby Bokaba said a reduction in consumption will allow the city to fill the affected reservoirs and throttle the outflow.
“Rand Water has confirmed it is aware of concerns raised by municipal customers regarding the slow recovery period of its systems during maintenance. Tshwane customers in Soshanguve and Mabopane in region 1, who Rand Water’s Hartebeeshoek Reservoir supplies, have been experiencing water supply challenges since the second phase of the maintenance programme started last week,” he said.
The city has made provision for water tankers in areas where there will be a complete shutdown.
“The city apologises for inconvenience that may be encountered as a result of the maintenance programme. Residents are urged to use water sparingly during the maintenance period to avoid a drop in reservoir levels. It is crucial to continue using water sparingly, even after the maintenance times, to allow the system to recover speedily,” said Bokaba.
Reservoirs and bulk meters affected:
Garsfontein Reservoir which feeds:
- Eersterust Reservoir: Despatch, Eersterust, Jan Niemandpark, Mamelodi,Silvertondale and Waltloo.
- Elardus Park Reservoir: Constantia Park, Garsfontein 374-JR, Garskloof 595-JR, Moreleta Park (all extensions), Rietvallei 377-JR, Reitvallei Park, Rietvalleirand (all extensions), Waterkloof 345-JR, Waterkloof 360-JR, Waterkloof 378-JR, Waterkloof AH, Waterkloof Glen, Wingate Park, Erasmuskloof Ext 2 &3, Elardus Park (all extensions), Wingate Park Ext 1,2 &3, Erasmus Park Ext 1.
- Kilner Park Reservoir: Kilner Park.
- Klapperkop Reservoir: Arcadia, Blackmoor 347-JR, Bryntirion, Capital Park (all extensions), Daspoort 319-JR, Deerness, Eastclyffe, Eastwood, Eloff Estate 320-JR, Gezina, Groenkloof, Kilberry, Lisdogan Park, Lynnwood, Monumentpark (all extensions), Pretoria Town and Townlands 351-JR, Prinshof 349-JR, Rietfontein, Riviera, Scientia 416-JR and 626-JR, Sterrewag, Transpark 639-JR and Waterkloof 378-JR.
- Koedoesnek LL Reservoir: Die Wilgers (all extensions), Equestria (all extensions), Faerie Glen, Garsfontein, Koedoesnek AH, Life Wilgers Hospital, Lynnwood, Lynnwood Glen, Lynnwood Ridge, Struland AH, Wapadrand, WillowGlen, Willow Glen AH and Zwartkoppies.
- Magalieskruin Reservoir: Hartebeestfontein 324-JR and Wonderboom.
- Mamelodi R1 Reservoir: Mamelodi, Mamelodi Ext 13, 27 and 34, and Mamelodi 608-JR.
- Mamelodi R2 Reservoir: Mamelodi, Mamelodi 608-JR, and Mamelodi Ext 13 and 15.
- Montana Reservoir: Annlin, Christiaanville, Cynthia Vale, Derdepoortpark, Doornpoort, Kenley AH, Kozeni AH, Magalieskruin, Montana (all extensions), Montana AH, Montana Park, Montana Tuine, Pumulani AH, Sinoville and Wolmaranspoort AH.
- Moreleta Reservoir: Bellevue, Brummeria (all extensions), Chrysler Park, Georgeville, Lindo Park, Lydiana, Lynnwood Manor, Mopani, Navors, Scientia, Silverton (all extensions), Vlakfontein and Weavind Park.
- Murrayfield Reservoir: La Concorde, La Montagne, Meyerspark (allextensions), Murrayfield, Salieshoek and Val-de-Grace.
- Parkmore HL Reservoir: Ashlea Gardens, Constantia Park (all extensions), De Beers, Faerie Glen (all extensions), Garsfontein (all extensions), Newlands (all extensions), Pretoriuspark (all extensions), Valley Farm 379-JR, Waterkloof Glen (all extensions) and Waterkloof Park.
- Parkmore LL Reservoir: Alphen Park, Ashley Gardens, Constantia Park, DeBeers, Faerie Glen, Garsfontein, Lynnwood Glen, Lynnwood Park, Maroelana, Menlyn, Newlands, Tshwane and Waterkloof Glen.
- Queenswood Reservoir: Colbyn, Deerness, Koedoespoort, Koedoespoort 325-JR, Môregloed, Queenswood, Rietfontein, Rietfontein 321-JR, Rietondale, Villieria and Waverley.
- Sinoville HL Reservoir: Sinoville (all extensions).
- Sinoville LL Reservoir: Sinoville (all extensions).
- Villieria Peak Tanks: Magalieskruin 323-JR, Montana AH, Rietfontein, Villieria, Waverley, Wonderboom 302-JR and Wonderboom South.
- Waverley HL Reservoir: Bergtuin, East Lynne (all extensions), Koedoespoort (all extensions), Villieria and Waverley.
- Waverley LL Reservoir: Derdepoortpark (all extensions), Ekklesia (allextensions), Jan Niemandpark and Lindo Park.
- Gastonbury Reservoir, Six Fountain Estate and Silver Willows: Equestria (all extensions), Paradiso, Paramount Estate, Shere Agricultural Holdings, Silver View Ridge, Silverlakes (all extensions), Silverwoods Country Estate, Six Fountains (all extensions), Tijger Valley (all extensions), Willow Acres (all extensions) and Willow Park Manor (all extensions).
- Hatherley meter: Nellmapius (all extensions).
- Klapperkop Reservoir: Arcadia, Blackmoor 347-JR, Bryntirion, Capital Park (all extensions), Daspoort 319-JR, Deerness, Eastclyffe, Eastwood, Eloff Estate 320-JR, Gezina, Groenkloof, Kilberry, Lisdogan Park, Lynnwood, Monumentpark (all extensions), Pretoria Town and Townlands 351-JR, Prinshof 349-JR, Rietfontein, Riviera, Scientia 416-JR and 626-JR, Sterrewag, Transpark 639-JR and Waterkloof 378-JR.
- Carina Street Reservoir: Alphenpark, Erasmusrand, Garsfontein 374-JR, Groenkloof 358-JR, Monumentpark (all extensions), Sterrewag, Waterkloof (all extensions), Waterkloof Heights (all extensions), Waterkloof Park and Waterkloof Ridge (all extensions).
- Corobrick Plant: Grootfontein 394-JR, Mooikloof Manor Ext 2, Rietfontein 375-JR, Rietfontein Ridge Ext 11, Rietvallei 377-JR, Zwavelpoort 373-JR, The Hills (all extensions) and Tiegerpoort 371-JR.
- Koedoesnek: Die Wilgers (all extensions), Equestria (all extensions), Faerie Glen (all extensions), Hartebeespoort 362-JR, Koedoesnek 341-JR, La Montagne (all extensions), Lynnwood Glen, Lynnwood Ridge (all extensions), Meyerspark, Murrayfield, Struland AH, Tweefontein 372-JR, Val-de-Grace, Valley Farm 379-JR, Valley Farm AH, Wapadrand (all extensions) and Willow Glen AH.
- Midas and Leander meters: Boardwalk Meander (all extensions), Bronberg (all extensions), Faerie Glen (all extensions) and Olympus (all extensions).
- Mooikloof Reservoir: Faerie Glen (all extensions), Garsfontein, Garsfontein 374-JR, Garsfontein Ext 10, 11 and 13, Moreletapark Ext 63 and 83, Prairie Giants Ext3, Pretoriuspark, Pretoriuspark (all extensions), Rietfontein 375-JR, Tweefontein 372-JR, Valley Farm 379-JR, Zwavelpoort 373-JR, Nellmapius (all extensions).
- Sammy Marks Museum meter
- Savannah: The Blyde Christal Villa, Savannah Country Estate and N4 Gateway.
- Shere meter: Bronberg (all extensions).
- Wonderboom Reservoir: Amalinda 643-JR, Annlin (all extensions), Annlin west, Bon Accord, De Onderstepoort, Doornpoort, Dorandia (all extensions), Florauna (all extensions), Grootvlei 272-JR, Haakdoornfontein 119-JR, Haakdoornlaagte 277-JR, Hartebeestfontein 324-JR, Hesteapark Ext 28, Honingnestkrans 269-JR, Kenley AH, Kromdraai 115-JR and 728-JR, Lusthof 114-JR, Magalieskruin (all extensions), Montana AH, Montana (all extensions), Mont Lorraine AH, Murrayhill 275-JR, Ninapark, Onderstepoort (all extensions), Pretoria North, Pylpunt, Pyramid, Rondavel Alias Skoongezicht 109-JR, Rooiwal 270-JR, Sinoville, Theresapark (all extensions), Tileba, Wallmannsthal 278-JR, Waterval 273-JR, Witfontein 301-JR, Wolmer, Wonderboom (all extensions) and Wonderboom South.
- Woodlands Mall meter: Mooikloof Ridge.
The city said, from Monday, pumping at the Palmiet system will be at 76% for 40 hours and this will affect 18 reservoirs.
Reservoirs affected:
- Akasia Reservoir: Amandasig (all extensions), Beetgesberg 279-JR, Chantelle (all extensions), Florauna, Hartbeeshoek (all extensions), Heatherdale AH, Heatherview (all extensions), Ninapark (all extensions), Plantland 567-JR, Witfontein 301-JR and Zandfontein 317-JR.
- Bakenkop Reservoir: Brakfontein 399-JR, Celtisdal (all extensions), Clubview (all extensions), Cranbrookvale, Eldoraigne (all extensions), Hennopspark (all extensions), Lyttelton 381-JR, Lyttelton AH, Raslouw AH, Rooihuiskraal Noord (all extensions), Swartkop 383-JR, Tamara Park, Villarosa, Wierdapark and Zwartkop 356-JR.
- Blair Athol Reservoir: Blair Athol (all extensions), Monaghan (all extensions), Rietfontein 532-JQ, Riverside Estate 497-JQ and Vlakfontein 494-JQ.
- Brakfontein Reservoir: Brakfontein 390-JR, Bronberrick, Clubview Ext 78, Cranbrookvale, Eldoraigne (all extensions), Hennopspark (all extensions), Lyttelton 381-JR, Simarlo AH, Verwoerdburgstad and Zwartkop (all extensions).
- Erasmia Reservoir: Christoburg, Erasmia (all extensions), Erasmia 350-JR, Hoekplaats 384-JR, Lekkerhoekie 411-JR and 450-JR, Mooiplaats 355-JR and Sunderland Ridge (all extensions).
- Kosmosdal Connection: Olievenhoutbosch (all extensions).
- Laudium Reservoir: Christoburg, Claudius, Erasmia, Laudium (all extensions), Mooiplaats 355-JR and Pretoria Town and Townlands 351-JR.
- Lotus Gardens Reservoir: Fort 646-JR, Fort West (all extensions), Lotus Gardens (all extensions) and Pretoria Town and Townlands 351-JR.
- Louwlardia Reservoir: Blue Hills (all extensions), Brakfontein 390-JR and 409-JR, Country View (all extensions), Highveld (all extensions), Kosmosdal (all extensions), Louwlardia (all extensions), Midstream Estate (all extensions), Olievenhoutbosch 389-JR, Olifantsfontein 410-JR, Randjesfontein 405-JR, Randjespark Ext 121, Rooihuiskraal (all extensions) and The Reeds (all extensions).
- Mabopane Reservoir: Klippan 102-JR, Mabopane (all extensions), Rietgat 105-JR, Soshanguve (all extensions), Tswaing 149-JR and Winterveld.
- Magaliesberg Reservoir: Amandasig (all extensions), Beetgesberg 279-JR, Chantelle (all extensions), Clarina (all extensions), Eldorette 311-JR, Haakdoornboom 276-JR, Hartbeeshoek 251-JR, Hartebeesthoek 303-JR, Hermon 289-JR, Karenpark (all extensions), Klerksoord (all extensions), Moloto, Rosslyn (all extensions), The Orchards (all extensions) and Witfontein 301-JR and 305-JR.
- Mnandi Reservoir: Acsionville 784-JR, Brakfontein 399-JR, Doornrandje 386-JR, Gerardsville AH and Ext 1, Hennopsrivier 489-JQ, Heuweloord Ext 3, 14, 17, 18 and 19, Hoekplaats 384-JR, Honeypark 437-JR, Knopjeslaagte 385-JR, Mnandi AH and Ext 1, Monavoni AH, Monavoni, Mooiplaats 355-JR, Olievenhoutbosch 389-JR, Peach Tree, Raslouw Ext 11, Stukgrond 382-JR, Sunderland Ridge Ext 22 and 23, Swartkop 383-JR and Vlakplaats 354-JR.
- Raslouw Reservoir: Celtisdal (all extensions), Deltoidia AH, Eldoraigne (all extensions), Lekkerhoekie 411-JR, Monavoni Ext 65, Monrick AH, Raslouw (all extensions), Sunderland Ridge and Swartkop 383-JR.
- Rooihuiskraal Reservoir: Brakfontein 390-JR, 399-JR and 419-JR, Celtisdal (all extensions), Hennopspark (all extensions), Heuweloord (all extensions), Kosmosdal (all extensions), Monavoni AH, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal (all extensions), Rooihuiskraal Noord (all extensions), The Reeds (all extensions) and Wierdapark (all extensions).
- Saulsville Reservoir: Saulsville.
- Soshanguve DD Reservoir: Bultfontein 107-JR, Klippan 102-JR, Mabopane UnitCV, New Eersterus, Soshanguve (all extensions), Sterkwater 106-JR, Stinkwater and Zoutpan 104-JR.
- Soshanguve L Reservoir: De Beers, Kopanong (all extensions), Kruisfontein 359-JR and 262-JR, Onderstepoort 266-JR, Onderstepoort (all extensions), Rietgat 611-JR and Wentzelrust 223-JR.
- Sunderland Ridge Reservoir: Lekkerhoekie 350-JR, Mooiplaats 355-JR, Sunderland Ridge (all extensions) and Zwartkop 356-JR.
TimesLIVE
Rand Water embarks on last phase of infrastructure maintenance: affected areas in Tshwane
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong
From Friday, Rand Water will not pump any water at the Mapleton system for 77 hours.
According to the City of Tshwane, this will have a ripple effect on 36 of the city’s reservoirs and bulk meters the Mapleton system supplies.
The city has urged residents and businesses to reduce water consumption as the third and last phase of Rand Water’s comprehensive maintenance programme on the Mapleton and Palmiet systems resumes on Friday.
City spokesperson Selby Bokaba said a reduction in consumption will allow the city to fill the affected reservoirs and throttle the outflow.
“Rand Water has confirmed it is aware of concerns raised by municipal customers regarding the slow recovery period of its systems during maintenance. Tshwane customers in Soshanguve and Mabopane in region 1, who Rand Water’s Hartebeeshoek Reservoir supplies, have been experiencing water supply challenges since the second phase of the maintenance programme started last week,” he said.
The city has made provision for water tankers in areas where there will be a complete shutdown.
“The city apologises for inconvenience that may be encountered as a result of the maintenance programme. Residents are urged to use water sparingly during the maintenance period to avoid a drop in reservoir levels. It is crucial to continue using water sparingly, even after the maintenance times, to allow the system to recover speedily,” said Bokaba.
Reservoirs and bulk meters affected:
Garsfontein Reservoir which feeds:
The city said, from Monday, pumping at the Palmiet system will be at 76% for 40 hours and this will affect 18 reservoirs.
Reservoirs affected:
TimesLIVE
MORE:
EDITORIAL | Government needs to act like first responders in climate change catastrophe
Rand Water still ‘struggling’ with two defaulting municipalities as some sign agreements
Joburg’s water crisis reveals dangers of ANC/EFF ‘doomsday coalition’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos