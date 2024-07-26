'Police have to neutralise danger', says top cop Mkhwanazi as number of suspects killed in KZN rises

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is in the spotlight as the number of suspects killed during arrests continues to mount in the province.
On Friday, three suspects wanted for at least 10 murders died in a shoot-out with police in the KwaDlangezwa area in Empangeni on the north coast. On Tuesday, three suspects died in a shoot-out with police in Inanda.
The deaths sparked a debate on social media with attention focused on Mkhwanazi.
The police commissioner defended officers, saying they have to “neutralise the danger”.
“In the past three months we have arrested over 35,000 suspects who did not fight with the police. They will be taken through the justice system as our laws dictate. However, those suspects who put the lives of police officers and residents in danger by resisting arrest through gunshots leave police with no option but to return fire in self-defence and neutralising the danger,” he said.
“Police officers have a mandate to arrest and bring perpetrators to justice. However if police find themselves under gunfire, the only option they have to come out alive is through the return of fire.”
Some South Africans praised Mkhwanazi on social media after the news of the three suspects' deaths, while others expressed concern about the shootings.
Andries Sehlabela said: “Mkhwanazi is cleaning up KZN currently. We need leaders like him in our force and they must give him full powers to bring back the stability in the police force and politicians must not interfere. [Suspects] to be safe, hand over yourself before it's too late.”
Another social media user, Philani Khumalo, described Mkhwanazi as “fearless”.
“Mkhwanazi must be commended for consistently dealing with hitmen criminals in KZN. Not so long ago, they dealt away [sic] with wanted criminals in Inanda around Durban, and now they have shot and killed others in KwaDlangezwa. These criminals were all wanted for murders, among other things, and opened fire on police when cornered.”
Commenting on the KwaDlangezwa shooting, police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the provincial stabilisation team, which forms part of Operation Vala uMgodi, received information about the suspects hiding at a house.
“When the police announced their presence, the suspects opened fire, sparking a shoot-out which ended with the three suspects fatally wounded,” said Netshiunda.
In an interview with eNCA, Mkhwanazi said the SAPS offered psychological support to police involved in shootings.
“In the SAPS we have rules and one of the rules is that we have to bring suspects to courts. So our efforts are to try to secure those who have been accused of criminal acts. In the process of arrests there could be resistance so heavy that it leads to a gunfight.
“When members are involved in a gunfight the procedure is that those members have to be withdrawn from the operation and enrolled for counselling. There is a whole psychological process involved to ensure members do not make it a habit and counsel themselves. This is to make sure members do not live with that trauma in the future.”
People on X praised the commissioner:
