South Africa

Free State to ramp up probe into fight between teacher and pupil over phone

Video shows the teacher and the pupil engaged in a physical altercation

11 September 2024 - 19:56
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Free State Department of Education has condemned viral video of a teacher and learner having a scuffle over a phone.
Free State Department of Education has condemned viral video of a teacher and learner having a scuffle over a phone.
Image: Supplied

The Free State department of education has promised to ramp up a disciplinary hearing into a viral video of a scuffle between a teacher and a grade 8 pupil at Hoër Tegniese Skool Welkom earlier this month.

The incident, which occurred on September 2, has sparked widespread concern after the video surfaced on social media this week.

Sibusiso Majola, media liaison officer for the department, told TimesLIVE the investigations would be completed soon, with disciplinary recommendations expected by next week.

“There has been an investigation and that process is about to be concluded. At this stage, we are about to have a final report and the public will be briefed on that,” he said.

The video shows the teacher and the pupil engaged in a physical altercation over a mobile phone. Majola said the altercation ensued after the teacher asked the pupil to turn it off, as it was disrupting the class but the pupil allegedly refused.

He explained that the process had been prolonged due to the involvement of multiple stakeholders.

“The process is about to be concluded and the reason for that is because a number of stakeholders were involved. Remember, there are teacher representations in the form of trade unions, and there's also the SGB,” he said. 

While the circumstances surrounding the altercation are unclear, he said the department was treating the case seriously.

“The MEC [Dr Mamiki Julia Maboya] looks at these things on a very serious note. It has implications for the teaching and learning processes, as well as the integrity and the reputation of teaching at the classroom level,” said Majola.

Maboya has publicly condemned the incident. 

“This is deeply concerning ... and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. We take this matter seriously. The safety of everyone on the premises of schools remains our utmost priority.

“Such ill-discipline will not be tolerated. Schools are for development, not for any other self-defeating activities,” she remarked.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Alleged sexual violation orders by a teacher were fabricated, ELRC finds

Pupils' claims that woman ordered them to sexually violate each other in the toilets found to be concocted
News
1 day ago

Sex pest accusations because he’s a whistle-blower, claims principal

A prestigious Pietermaritzburg school principal has claimed some parents want to silence him after he reported financial mismanagement
News
1 week ago

Pupils involved in shootings at two Eldorado Park schools suspended

Pupils involved in shootings at Willow Crescent Secondary School and Boekenhout Primary School in Eldorado Park have been suspended.
News
3 weeks ago

Coloured pupils who 'auctioned' black classmates back at school amid probe

The video footage, captioned 'slavery at school is crazy', caused an outcry when it was shared on social media
News
3 weeks ago

KZN education budget cuts threaten school feeding, transport schemes

Discussions with provincial treasury are ongoing to find ways to avert this situation
News
4 weeks ago

Three siblings die at school while grade 8 pupil dies after 'ingesting rat poison'

One of the pupils had told teachers that they had eaten pap, milk and biscuits at home.
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'No queue' disc renewals find favour with South African vehicle owners South Africa
  2. SPCA puts brakes on pony-drawn cart hauling car with four passengers South Africa
  3. AfriForum sends legal letters to people defaming it on social media South Africa
  4. Former public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan admitted to hospital South Africa
  5. ‘I said yes’: Mama Joy engaged to her French boyfriend South Africa

Latest Videos

Former minister Pravin Gordhan candlelit vigil following his hospitalisation
Allegations of poor conditions at hospitals: Dr Aaron Motsoaledi