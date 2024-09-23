South Africa

N3 reopened and flowing after weekend snow storm that left two dead

23 September 2024 - 06:47
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Motorists who spent the night in their cars after heavy snow closed the N3 at Van Reenen walk on the national highway to buy food and supplies at the Montrose Ultra City.
Motorists who spent the night in their cars after heavy snow closed the N3 at Van Reenen walk on the national highway to buy food and supplies at the Montrose Ultra City.
Image: Darryl Hammond

The N3 has been fully reopened and traffic is flowing, but motorists were advised to only start using it during the day on Monday. 

The toll road was thrown into chaos over the weekend when road users were left trapped and cold in heavy snow for hours on end.

Videos and images were shared on social media showing vehicles stuck in a thick blanket of snow and unable to move. 

Two people have since died from hypothermia, authorities have confirmed.

The N3 toll concession said: "Following this weekend’s severe snowfalls, which caused major traffic disruptions and had road users stranded for almost two days between Tugela Plaza and Harrismith, N3TC is pleased to inform road users that mobility is fully restored on the N3 toll route.

"The extensive backlog of traffic between KwaZulu-Natal and Free State has been cleared."

While they have assessed the area between Tugela and Harrismith and found it safe to travel on, the N3TC urged motorists to only commence with their trips from Monday and during the day.

COO Thania Dhoogra said: “Daytime travel is always the safer choice. We remind road users to plan ahead and be prepared for any eventuality before you set out on your journey. Pay attention to road and weather conditions, and stay informed. Conditions on a road can change rapidly, as we have seen over the past few days.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Trapped motorists rescued but N3 still closed for recovery of trucks and vehicles

Road users trapped in heavy snow over the weekend along the N3 Toll Route have all been assisted but operations to clear abandoned vehicles were ...
News
13 hours ago

Heavy snow, poor visibility and dangerous driving conditions: N3 Toll route closed

The N3 Toll Concession warned that the road from Estcourt in KwaZulu-Natal to Harrismith in the Free State remained closed due to heavy snowfalls.
News
1 day ago

N3 snow havoc: ‘Everyone is anxious. We don’t know what will happen’

At least one person freezes to death as hundreds of travellers spend a second night trapped in their cars.
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Winner of R107m Powerball jackpot found, has been playing same numbers for ... South Africa
  2. Alexandra container homes will only be allocated after engineers declare them ... South Africa
  3. Fuel prices slashed: this is what you will pay for petrol and diesel from ... news
  4. Trapped motorists rescued but N3 still closed for recovery of trucks and ... South Africa
  5. Who is the mystery woman whose company licensed exploding pagers? World

Latest Videos

'Elsbeth' Trailer | New Series Thursday February 29
La Maison — Official Trailer | Apple TV+