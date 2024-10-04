KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said a constable was arrested on Friday but he was not linked to the hijacking or the murder.
Cop arrested with stolen goods linked to hijacking in which Zara Ramsamy died
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Police have arrested a 27-year Cato Manor constable found with stolen goods linked to the hijacking in which Zara Ramsamy, 11, died in Queensburgh last month.
Zara, who was a grade 5 pupil at Penzance Primary School in Glenwood, died on September 11 when hijackers drove over her while she hid under her mother's Toyota Fortuner near the Queensburgh McDonalds.
According to her mother Shaida Ramsamy, Zara and her tutor were outside the vehicle when they were accosted by four armed men.
The men demanded the keys and, realising what was happening, the 11-year old girl hid under the car. The suspects jumped into the vehicle and while driving away ran over the child. She was taken to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said a constable was arrested on Friday but he was not linked to the hijacking or the murder.
“The constable was arrested after he was found in possession of a bank card which belongs to the owner of the vehicle which was hijacked during the incident in question,” he said.
At the time of the hijacking, the arrested constable was on duty in the Cato Manor police station where he is stationed.
TimesLIVE has established the policeman is attached to the visible policing unit.
Netshiunda said when the hijacked vehicle was recovered in the Cato Manor area, the constable was asked to retrieve it.
“It was during that time that the constable got hold of the bank card and [allegedly] stole it,” said Netshiunda.
He said the officer will be charged with theft and fraud for using the card and will appear in the Pinetown magistrate’s court on Monday.
The police officer will also face internal disciplinary processes.
