South Africa

CIT robbery ‘mastermind’ shot dead by police in KZN

05 October 2024 - 12:56
Hendrik Hancke Senior reporter
Police investigators going over the scene of the shooting with a fine-tooth comb on Friday evening.
Image: Supplied

A 55-year-old “most wanted” man suspected of being the mastermind behind cash-in-transit heists in KwaZulu-Natal was one of two suspects fatally wounded in a shoot-out with police at New Glasgow in Verulam in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday evening.

According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda, the shoot-out occurred during an intelligence-led operation.

“Police caught up with identified vehicles on New Glasgow main road. When police signalled for the suspects' vehicle to stop, a white single cab bakkie sped off, while a silver sedan pulled over and the passenger started firing shots at the police. Police returned fire and during the shoot-out, two suspects were fatally wounded,” Netshiunda said.

The suspects were found in possession of two firearms, a pistol and a rifle.

“Preliminary investigations have confirmed that the rifle was stolen during a cash-in-transit robbery which happened in Verulam in August. The pistol, with its serial number erased, was found to be a police issued firearm.”

Netshiunda said the still unidentified 55-year-old suspect had a warrant of arrest issued by the Newcastle magistrate's court in May in relation to a case of conspiracy to commit a cash-in-transit robbery in May 2022.

“He is also linked to at least 23 cases of cash-in-transit robbery.”

A manhunt for the other suspects who escaped arrest is under way.

TimesLIVE

