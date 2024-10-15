South Africa

Unattended braais cause fires at two rest camps in Kruger National Park

Hot, windy and dry weather also blamed for fires at Satara and Olifants

15 October 2024 - 16:21
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
No lives were lost or people injured in the two fires that were caused by braai fires.
No lives were lost or people injured in the two fires that were caused by braai fires.
Image: Supplied

South African National Parks (SANParks) has confirmed that fires broke out at two rest camps in the Kruger National Park (KNP) on Monday evening.

SANParks said there was no life lost or injuries at either camp.

KNP spokesperson Ike Phaahla said the first fire was at Satara camp, where embers from a braai fire landed on the thatch roof of a chalet, setting it alight. 

“The fire was quickly contained before it could spread to other structures. A similar incident occurred at Olifants rest camp, requiring that three chalets be evacuated. This fire was also contained though it proved impossible to remove belongings of guests,” he said.

Phaahla said affected guests were relocated to other rest camps.

He said the park is experiencing hot, windy and dry weather and visitors are urged to extinguish their braai fires immediately after use. 

“This will greatly minimise the risk of fire with its consequent damage to structures and the environment. SANParks extends its gratitude to the emergency response teams, rangers and Phalaborwa Fire Brigade for their speedy response and assistance which rescued the situation,” he said.

TimesLIVE

MORE

N4 closed and traffic rerouted after 38,000-litre diesel tanker catches fire

Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Lindsay Mnguni says no injuries have been reported.
News
1 day ago

Hijacking victim stuck in boot during high-speed chase, shoot-out with cops

A high-speed chase through New Brighton in the Eastern Cape ended in a car crash and a shootout with the police, all while the victim of an alleged ...
News
2 days ago

Three-year-old boy among seven killed in Orange Farm mass shooting

The seven were allegedly killed by a tavern owner who killed himself after an altercation with a patron who wanted to buy liquor after hours.
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Two South African schools make best private schools in the world list South Africa
  2. 'Garlic king': South Africans cook up a storm in honour of 'Twitter chef' Tito ... South Africa
  3. Hawks cannot ‘confirm probe against anyone’ in Chidimma citizenship saga South Africa
  4. ‘I have done everything I wanted to achieve, just give me a decent burial’: ... South Africa
  5. 'Acted in common purpose': Ex-Clover workers found guilty for murder of ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Groenawald wants EFFSC banned after Malema's 'boer' singing at UP
‘Itumeleng Khune took goalkeeping to another level,’ says Greg Etafia