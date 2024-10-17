Despite having a shabby exterior, the commission found that the building was in a “good condition” and had only a “few cosmetic building defects”. The 10-floor building is home to 80 people who pay between R2,970 and R3,500 in rent.
Ponte and some other CBD buildings get thumbs up at Usindiso inquiry
Despite a shabby exterior, 'the building was in good condition'
If the third day of the Khampepe commission of inquiry into the Usindiso fire on Wednesday shone a spotlight on “very bothersome” dilapidated buildings, Thursday's proceedings did the inverse — for the most part.
The commission, chaired by former Constitutional Court justice Sisi Khampepe, continued sharing findings it made during in loco inspections of abandoned and hijacked buildings.
It inspected some of the buildings that have been declared unsafe in the Joburg CBD, to see what could be done to improve them.
Tower House
Advocate Ishmael Semenya led the evidence for the first part of proceedings, kicking things off with a report into a property owned and managed by the Mafadi property group, Tower House.
This is the same group that was in the spotlight last month when another property it manages, Broadwalk Urban Village, caught fire in Midrand.
Semenya revealed that the property, at 75 Von Brandis Street in the Joburg CBD, has 48 units, 11 of which are vacant.
Khampepe building inspection comes up with ‘very bothersome’ findings
Despite having a shabby exterior, the commission found that the building was in a “good condition” and had only a “few cosmetic building defects”. The 10-floor building is home to 80 people who pay between R2,970 and R3,500 in rent.
“The inspection revealed that the building is prima facie fit for human habitation. The property does not fall within the terms of reference because the building's legitimate owners have not abandoned it,” he summarised. It was also found to be compliant with the relevant regulations.
Astor Mansions
Another building, near Tower House, also got a clean report from the commission.
While Astor Mansions presented an “aesthetically pleasing exterior”, the interior left much to be desired.
The commission found dustbins in the basement and near the rundown fire escape, a water leak near the latter and what appeared to be buckets next to the toilets.
The privately owned 10-floor building houses 100 people, who pay between R1,900 and R3,500 month for rent.
Despite the disparities between the exterior and interior, the building was found to be in “good condition” and with a “few cosmetic building defects”. It was found fit for habitation and not within the commission's terms of reference but had flouted several bylaws.
8 Plein Street
The next few reports also had similar findings, despite the buildings having questionable features both internally and externally. One, located at 8 Plein Street, had electricity meter boxes that appeared to be connected illegally.
Panorama Court
Panorama Court had tyres in the basement and vandalised electric cables. The elevators also don't work while sewage is present outside and inside the property.
Semenya said that the building's ownership was subject to litigation and in 2017 the “occupiers were granted relief as lawful occupiers at the community scheme ombud service”.
EDITORIAL | How we approach housing needs to change
Despite this, the “inspection revealed that the building is prima facie fit for human habitation” and did not fall within the commission's terms of reference.
“There is prima facie evidence of contravention of [several] bylaws in the property,” he said.
Ponte City
Ponte City was another property the commission visited and its recent revamp seems to have paid off as it was found fit for habitation and without any structural defects.
157 Glenesk
Among the bad buildings flagged by the commission was a property near Rand Stadium, at 157 Glenesk, which is owned by the City of Joburg.
Soccer coach Jomo Sono owns the building “directly behind Rand Stadium”, according to the report.
The dilapidated structure has broken windows, sewage flowing across the property and “some of the units have wooden partitioning which pose a fire risk”.
“The inspection revealed that the building is prima facie unfit for human habitation [as it] poses a fire risk and the risk of collapse cannot be ruled out. [It also has] leaking sewerage and no working fire equipment,” said evidence leader Anthea Platt.
Bertrams Flats
Another city-owned property, Bertrams Flats, was found to have “inhumane living conditions” and was unfit for habitation.
While the building has four blocks, each with 48 units that house four to five people per unit, “occupiers indicated that it is difficult to estimate the total [number of occupants] because there is a new face every day.
“Some occupiers also live in the basement without any ventilation. The units in the basement are dehumanising; one cannot stand up straight when entering or when inside. There is sewage leaking all over the building.”
The commission was adjourned until October 21 for opening statements.
