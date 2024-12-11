South Africa

Man gets life in jail after fatally stabbing boy ‘for no apparent reason’

11 December 2024 - 07:55
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A Mamelodi man was sentenced to life imprisonment for killing a six year old boy. File photo.
A Mamelodi man was sentenced to life imprisonment for killing a six year old boy. File photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

A Mamelodi man has been handed a life sentence for fatally stabbing a child "for no apparent reason" after sending him to buy a packet of chips.

In October 2021, Tinyiko Shawn Sengoane, 30, called Olwethu Austin Zwane, six, who was playing outside with other children in Mamelodi East. He offered the child money to buy a packet of chips.

When the boy returned, Sengoane lured him to his home in the same street where he fatally stabbed, said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.

“The child’s body was discovered hours later in an outdoor storeroom by Sengoane’s uncle, who was searching for tools. The police were called and Sengoane was arrested. He was in custody after the NPA successfully opposed bail,” Mahanjana said.

Sengoane pleaded not guilty but the state presented evidence that secured a guilty verdict.

Eastern Cape toddler shot dead in his aunt’s arms

A 16-month-old child died in his aunt’s arms after he was hit by a bullet in Motherwell in the Eastern Cape.
News
5 days ago

During sentencing proceedings, Sengoane asked the court not to impose life imprisonment, saying he is a first-time offender and spent three years in custody awaiting trial.

State prosecutor advocate Lawrence More argued Sengoane killed an innocent child for no apparent reason and showed no remorse as he did not give reasons for the murder.

Judge Papi Mosopa concurred that Sengoane had shown no remorse and committed a heinous act against a defenceless child.

Mosopa said: “There are no compelling or substantial circumstances to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence. The sentence should teach Sengoane to respect the right to life and allow children to live and play freely without fear of harm.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Former social worker who shot six family members over witchcraft claims gets life sentence

Sthembiso Mthimkhulu, 39, stormed the Khumalo homestead in rural eNkanini on the outskirts of Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal, in February 2021.
News
15 hours ago

Gauteng sees overall decrease in murders, but not for women and children

While there was a slight decrease in murders in Gauteng between July and September, more women and children were killed compared to the same period ...
News
1 week ago

Matric pupil shot 12 times for gang Instagram like

An eyewitness who testified in camera said he tried to intervene but didn’t report the shooting to Wentworth police because he feared police ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Basic foods first, mayonnaise and sauce can wait: Macua to miners South Africa
  2. Home affairs offices to stay open two hours longer for next two weeks South Africa
  3. Senzo Meyiwa murder trial defence lawyer Thulani Mngomezulu has died South Africa
  4. Unisa reappoints vice-chancellor Prof LenkaBula for another term South Africa
  5. Ford Mustang GTD breaks the seven-minute barrier at the Nürburgring news

Latest Videos

'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma
GRAPHIC WARNING: Bombardments from Sudan's warring sides kill scores of people ...