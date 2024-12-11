Man gets life in jail after fatally stabbing boy ‘for no apparent reason’

A Mamelodi man has been handed a life sentence for fatally stabbing a child "for no apparent reason" after sending him to buy a packet of chips.
In October 2021, Tinyiko Shawn Sengoane, 30, called Olwethu Austin Zwane, six, who was playing outside with other children in Mamelodi East. He offered the child money to buy a packet of chips.
When the boy returned, Sengoane lured him to his home in the same street where he fatally stabbed, said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.
“The child’s body was discovered hours later in an outdoor storeroom by Sengoane’s uncle, who was searching for tools. The police were called and Sengoane was arrested. He was in custody after the NPA successfully opposed bail,” Mahanjana said.
Sengoane pleaded not guilty but the state presented evidence that secured a guilty verdict.
During sentencing proceedings, Sengoane asked the court not to impose life imprisonment, saying he is a first-time offender and spent three years in custody awaiting trial.
State prosecutor advocate Lawrence More argued Sengoane killed an innocent child for no apparent reason and showed no remorse as he did not give reasons for the murder.
Judge Papi Mosopa concurred that Sengoane had shown no remorse and committed a heinous act against a defenceless child.
Mosopa said: “There are no compelling or substantial circumstances to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence. The sentence should teach Sengoane to respect the right to life and allow children to live and play freely without fear of harm.”
