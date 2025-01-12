South Africa

Disruptive rainfall for many parts of the country expected on Monday

12 January 2025 - 21:23 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level 5 warning of disruptive rain in Limpopo and Mpumalanga on Monday which could lead to localised flooding
The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level 5 warning of disruptive rain in Limpopo and Mpumalanga on Monday which could lead to localised flooding
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN

The South African Weather Service has issued several weather alerts for Monday including a yellow level 5 disruptive rain warning for Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

Saws said this may lead to flooding, property damage and road closures in the two provinces.

There is a yellow level 2 warning of localised flooding anticipated in the northern parts of Gauteng, south-western Limpopo and Mpumalanga, as well as the Wild Coast in the Eastern Cape. 

However, it predicted extremely high fire-danger conditions for the north-central and eastern Northern Cape, south-western North West and western Free State.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Climate whiplash hits home: from drought & floods in Africa to LA fires

From drought and floods in Africa to massively destructive fires in Los Angeles, the world is feeling the heat
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Disaster teams on standby for flooding amid disruptive rain forecast in KZN

KwaZulu-Natal disaster management teams have been put on high alert to monitor areas prone to flooding.
News
6 days ago

Level 5 weather warnings for Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KZN

Orange level five weather warnings have been issued for Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal, with heavy downpours expected in these ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Zulu queen heads to court to halt King Misuzulu's marriage to another woman South Africa
  2. Death toll in Mpumalanga tavern shooting rises to eight South Africa
  3. Husband hands himself over to cops over fatal shooting in suspected affair South Africa
  4. Man turns in brother after body of girl found in shallow grave South Africa
  5. 15 naked men found in Joburg as police dismantle alleged human trafficking ring ... South Africa

Latest Videos

The A-listers You Need to Know in 2025
ANC January 8 Statement