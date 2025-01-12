Disruptive rainfall for many parts of the country expected on Monday
12 January 2025 - 21:23
Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
The South African Weather Service has issued several weather alerts for Monday including a yellow level 5 disruptive rain warning for Limpopo and Mpumalanga.
Saws said this may lead to flooding, property damage and road closures in the two provinces.
There is a yellow level 2 warning of localised flooding anticipated in the northern parts of Gauteng, south-western Limpopo and Mpumalanga, as well as the Wild Coast in the Eastern Cape.
However, it predicted extremely high fire-danger conditions for the north-central and eastern Northern Cape, south-western North West and western Free State.
TimesLIVE
Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.