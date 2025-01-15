Two people were killed during a shooting incident in Atlantis, Western Cape.
Police are investigating two counts of murder after a 62-year-old woman and 22-year-old man were fatally shot in Saxonsea, Atlantis, at 9.25am on Sunday.
“According to reports several gunshots were heard in the streets. The deceased man was running in the road where he fell. ,” said police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk.
“An innocent bystander who was standing at her garden gate was fatally struck by a stray bullet. Both victims were declared deceased at the scene by medical personnel.”
The unknown suspects fled and no arrests have been made. Van Wyk said the motive is believed to be gang-related.
Circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.
Two people killed during shooting incident in Atlantis
Image: 123RF/valdasds1
