South Africa

Two people killed during shooting incident in Atlantis

15 January 2025 - 11:33 By Kim Swartz
Two people were killed during a shooting incident in Atlantis, Western Cape. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/valdasds1

Two people were killed during a shooting incident in Atlantis, Western Cape.

Police are investigating two counts of murder after a 62-year-old woman and 22-year-old man were fatally shot in Saxonsea, Atlantis, at 9.25am on Sunday.

“According to reports several gunshots were heard in the streets. The deceased man was running in the road where he fell. ,” said police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk.

“An innocent bystander who was standing at her garden gate was fatally struck by a stray bullet. Both victims were declared deceased at the scene by medical personnel.”

The unknown suspects fled and no arrests have been made. Van Wyk said the motive is believed to be gang-related.

Circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Security guard killed, several wounded in taxi shooting in Nyanga

A taxi security guard was killed and seven people wounded in a shooting incident in Nyanga, Cape Town, early on Tuesday morning.
News
1 day ago

Police probe mass shooting in Eastern Cape

A team of detectives from the provincial serious and violent crimes unit is investigating six counts of murder and one of attempted murder after a ...
News
1 day ago

Mpumalanga mass shooting suspect charged with eight counts of murder

A man arrested in connection with the mass shooting at a Mpumalanga tavern on Saturday was remanded.
News
20 hours ago
