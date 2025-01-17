South Africa

Five men found hacked to death in Inanda

Frustrated residents allegedly tracked down 'known drug users, robbers and rapists' and executed them on Thursday night

17 January 2025 - 08:47 By Mfundo Mkhize
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The bodies of five men were found in Inanda on Friday.
The bodies of five men were found in Inanda on Friday.
Image: Supplied

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have launched a manhunt for an unknown number of suspects after five men were hacked to death, allegedly with a bush knife, in the Bambayi area of Inanda, north of Durban, on Friday morning.

Reaction Unit South Africa's (Rusa) Phoenix operation centre received calls for assistance at about 6.40am, including from a bus passenger travelling along Curnick Ndlovu Highway (M25), who informed the duty controller he had seen the bodies of three men in a field next to Inanda Newtown Comprehensive High School. The caller could not provide further details.

Rusa officers, paramedics and police officers found three bodies in the area. They had been hacked to death. One of the men had sustained a partial amputation to his right hand and a second man's skull was crushed.

Rusa and police officers were thereafter informed that the bodies of two other men had been found on a nearby field. They had also been hacked to death.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said: “Police responded to reports of multiple murders. Upon arrival at the crimes scene, three bodies were found at a sports ground near a school while the other two bodies were discovered in another field about 1km away.

“Information suggests the victims, aged between 19 and 25, were allegedly kidnapped from their homes in Bambayi about midnight and their bodies only discovered just after 6.30am with multiple injuries. One victim had his arm chopped off.”

Rusa members interviewed several people at the scene who alleged the five men were known robbers and drug users who had been terrorising the community. They were also allegedly responsible for raping multiple female pupils. Frustrated residents allegedly tracked the men down on Thursday night and executed them.

Police appealed to anyone who might have information about the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or call the Crime Stop number on 08600-10111.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘Bodies without heads’ — Stilfontein volunteer on what he saw underground during rescue operations

“We saw bodies of people in pieces. Some were not complete."
News
3 hours ago

Court hears how German tourist Nick Frischke was robbed and stabbed

Frischke went missing on February 15 2023 after he was last seen on the Kabonkelberg hiking trail in Hout Bay, where he was robbed of his cellphone, ...
News
14 hours ago

18 in court for taxi shooting that left one dead, seven wounded in Nyanga

Eighteen suspects are expected to appear in the Athlone magistrate's court on Thursday after a taxi security guard was killed and seven people were ...
News
23 hours ago

Mother and daughter's bodies found in old mine shaft, suspect arrested

Cecilia Johanna Flemming, 82, and her daughter Hester Flemming, 52, were found murdered in De Deur in an old mine shaft.
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. RECORDED | Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing for EC judge president Mbenenge South Africa
  2. Senior Hawks official released on R10k bail South Africa
  3. Court hears how German tourist Nick Frischke was robbed and stabbed South Africa
  4. ‘Bodies without heads’ — Stilfontein volunteer on what he saw underground ... South Africa
  5. Court grants forfeiture order on vehicle after abalone bust South Africa

Latest Videos

2024 matric results announcement for inmates
Report: TikTok is preparing to shut down in the US