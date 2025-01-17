Five men found hacked to death in Inanda

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have launched a manhunt for an unknown number of suspects after five men were hacked to death, allegedly with a bush knife, in the Bambayi area of Inanda, north of Durban, on Friday morning.
Reaction Unit South Africa's (Rusa) Phoenix operation centre received calls for assistance at about 6.40am, including from a bus passenger travelling along Curnick Ndlovu Highway (M25), who informed the duty controller he had seen the bodies of three men in a field next to Inanda Newtown Comprehensive High School. The caller could not provide further details.
Rusa officers, paramedics and police officers found three bodies in the area. They had been hacked to death. One of the men had sustained a partial amputation to his right hand and a second man's skull was crushed.
Rusa and police officers were thereafter informed that the bodies of two other men had been found on a nearby field. They had also been hacked to death.
Image: Supplied
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said: “Police responded to reports of multiple murders. Upon arrival at the crimes scene, three bodies were found at a sports ground near a school while the other two bodies were discovered in another field about 1km away.
“Information suggests the victims, aged between 19 and 25, were allegedly kidnapped from their homes in Bambayi about midnight and their bodies only discovered just after 6.30am with multiple injuries. One victim had his arm chopped off.”
Rusa members interviewed several people at the scene who alleged the five men were known robbers and drug users who had been terrorising the community. They were also allegedly responsible for raping multiple female pupils. Frustrated residents allegedly tracked the men down on Thursday night and executed them.
Police appealed to anyone who might have information about the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or call the Crime Stop number on 08600-10111.
TimesLIVE
