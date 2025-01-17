Welkom police are appealing for assistance in locating the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident in Bedelia on December 21, 2024.
An African male pedestrian, believed to be in his 50s, was killed after being struck by a motor vehicle.
Welkom police spokesperson Capt Loraine Earle said the accident took place near a billboard on a road in Bedelia.
She said the driver fled the scene without offering assistance to the pedestrian, who has yet to be identified.
“At the time of the accident the deceased was wearing black trousers, a blue T-shirt with white and red stripes and navy blue sneakers."
Det W/O Tshediso Nthaba of Welkom detective services can be reached at 083 525 3771 or 057 391 6235/6 by those with information. Alternatively, the public can share details anonymously through the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or the MySAPS App.
TimesLIVE
Welkom police seek public assistance in fatal hit-and-run incident
Image: 123rf.com/Bjoern Wylezich
Welkom police are appealing for assistance in locating the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident in Bedelia on December 21, 2024.
An African male pedestrian, believed to be in his 50s, was killed after being struck by a motor vehicle.
Welkom police spokesperson Capt Loraine Earle said the accident took place near a billboard on a road in Bedelia.
She said the driver fled the scene without offering assistance to the pedestrian, who has yet to be identified.
“At the time of the accident the deceased was wearing black trousers, a blue T-shirt with white and red stripes and navy blue sneakers."
Det W/O Tshediso Nthaba of Welkom detective services can be reached at 083 525 3771 or 057 391 6235/6 by those with information. Alternatively, the public can share details anonymously through the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or the MySAPS App.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Court grants forfeiture order on vehicle after abalone bust
Wedding venue planner arrested for ‘fake weddings scam’
Cape Town’s safety and security investigative unit nabs 'gang members' linked to e-hailing robbery
What to do when caught up in a car accident or breakdown
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos