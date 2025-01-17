South Africa

Welkom police seek public assistance in fatal hit-and-run incident

17 January 2025 - 06:51
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Welkom police are urgently seeking assistance from the public to locate the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident.
The Welkom police are urgently seeking assistance from the public to locate the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident.
Image: 123rf.com/Bjoern Wylezich

Welkom police are appealing for assistance in locating the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident in Bedelia on December 21, 2024.

An African male pedestrian, believed to be in his 50s, was killed after being struck by a motor vehicle.

Welkom police spokesperson Capt Loraine Earle said the accident took place near a billboard on a road in Bedelia.

She said the driver fled the scene without offering assistance to the pedestrian, who  has yet to be identified.

“At the time of the accident the deceased was wearing black trousers, a blue T-shirt with white and red stripes and navy blue sneakers." 

Det W/O Tshediso Nthaba of Welkom detective services can be reached at 083 525 3771 or 057 391 6235/6 by those with information. Alternatively, the public can share details anonymously through the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or the MySAPS App.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Court grants forfeiture order on vehicle after abalone bust

The Western Cape High Court has granted a forfeiture order to the Hawks' asset forfeiture investigation unit on a vehicle worth R390,000.
News
19 hours ago

Wedding venue planner arrested for ‘fake weddings scam’

A 53-year-old woman who has allegedly been scamming couples for years was arrested by Reaction Unit South Africa on Tuesday.
News
1 week ago

Cape Town’s safety and security investigative unit nabs 'gang members' linked to e-hailing robbery

Three alleged gang members allegedly involved in an armed robbery targeting an Uber driver in Athlone on Christmas Eve have been arrested.
News
1 week ago

What to do when caught up in a car accident or breakdown

As holiday makers drive home caution on the roads is advised
Motoring
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. RECORDED | Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing for EC judge president Mbenenge South Africa
  2. Senior Hawks official released on R10k bail South Africa
  3. Court hears how German tourist Nick Frischke was robbed and stabbed South Africa
  4. Court grants forfeiture order on vehicle after abalone bust South Africa
  5. Prudential Authority applies to place Ithala under liquidation South Africa

Latest Videos

Israel strikes Gaza after ceasefire accord, and more - Five stories you need to ...
Alleged ringleaders arrested during gruelling rescue mission at Stillfontein ...