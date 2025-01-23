South Africa

SA records its lowest fatalities in mining in 2024

23 January 2025 - 15:20 By DINEO FAKU
Minister Gwede Mantashe said there were no accidents classified as a disaster in the mining industry in 2024. File photo.
Image: Gwede Mantashe/X

Last year was the safest on record for South Africa's mining industry, the mineral resources and energy department said on Thursday.

There were 42 fatalities in the formal mining industry in 2024, down from 54 in 2023 and 49 a year earlier.

Speaking in Pretoria, mineral and petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe said no accident was classified as a disaster in 2024.

There were improvements in gold, coal and platinum group metals, he said.

Mantashe said the improvement comes as the industry grapples with illegal mining resulting in a R60bn leakage in the economy and loss of lives.

“Illegal mining is a war on our economy. It is criminals attacking the economy, it is R60bn leakage from the economy,” he said.

Illegal mining at Stilfontein, North West, has been one of the major challenges for the mining industry, which has operated for more than 150 years.

