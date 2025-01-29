The Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) has called for a thorough assessment of all missions where South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers are deployed to ensure adequate resources and their safety.
The union made this call as it extended its condolences to the families of the 13 SANDF soldiers who were confirmed killed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).
“Fedusa echoes concerns raised about the preparedness of the SANDF, particularly considering reports suggesting lack of necessary resources for this peacekeeping mission. These concerns include years of budget cuts impacting training, equipment and maintenance,” it said.
The union said it hoped this loss of life would serve as a wake-up call for the government to reconsider its approach to resourcing and supporting the defence force.
Fedusa hopes DRC deaths will force SA to reconsider funding for SANDF
