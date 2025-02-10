The SA Police Service (SAPS) has expressed concern about a video showing Louis Liebenberg kissing his wife at court, which is seen as possible preferential treatment allowed to the couple accused of corruption and money laundering.
In the video, Liebenberg can be seen engaging in physical contact with his wife Desiree after emerging from a police van.
SAPS said such contact is prohibited under standard custody protocols, and this has sparked an internal investigation.
SAPS said: “The police service has taken note of a video depicting alleged preferential treatment and favouritism given to an accused person who is in police custody.”
Physical contact between detainees and their spouses is strictly regulated.
“At the time of the incident the accused, who is in police custody, is seen being allowed physical contact with his spouse, which is prohibited. SAPS management is investigating the incident and internal departmental processes are under way against the members concerned.”
The Liebenbergs appeared in the Bronkhorstspruit magistrate’s court, where their case was postponed to July 8.
Liebenberg is set to apply for bail on February 25. The charges against him, his wife and nine other accused include 42 counts of fraud, theft and money laundering.
SAPS also raised concern about the potential security risks posed by the incident.
“The SAPS will also establish if the members searched the contents of the bag of the spouse to ensure the contents may not be used to facilitate an escape or endanger the lives of others.”
Police noted the video, which shows suspects and accused individuals, has also raised legal concerns as its recording potentially violates the Protection of Personal Information Act.
TimesLIVE
Police hot under the collar after illicit Liebenberg kiss at court
Image: SAPS/Twitter
