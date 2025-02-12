A nine-year-old girl kidnapped outside Dreamland Primary School in Buffalo Flats, East London, last Tuesday was released early on Wednesday.
The girl was reportedly dropped off near a police station after 1am.
An investigation into the kidnapping is ongoing.
It was unclear whether a ransom had been paid.
No arrests have been made yet.
On Wednesday morning, parents at Dreamland Primary erupted in jubilation outside the school when news spread of the child's safe return.
This is a developing story.
Daily Dispatch
Abductors release kidnapped nine-year-old East London girl
Image: ALAN EASON
