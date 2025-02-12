South Africa

Abductors release kidnapped nine-year-old East London girl

12 February 2025 - 08:48 By Vuyolwethu Sangotsha
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A nine-year-old girl was kidnapped not far from Dreamland Primary School in Buffalo Flats.
A nine-year-old girl was kidnapped not far from Dreamland Primary School in Buffalo Flats.
Image: ALAN EASON

A nine-year-old girl kidnapped outside Dreamland Primary School in Buffalo Flats, East London, last Tuesday was released early on Wednesday.

The girl was reportedly dropped off near a police station after 1am.

An investigation into the kidnapping is ongoing.

It was unclear whether a ransom had been paid.

No arrests have been made yet.

On Wednesday morning, parents at Dreamland Primary erupted in jubilation outside the school when news spread of the child's safe return.

This is a developing story.

Daily Dispatch

READ MORE:

WATCH | Video of kidnapped 9-year-old girl surfaces on social media

The video shows nine-year-old Emaan Fatima sobbing, her hands tied behind her back, still in her school uniform.
News
19 hours ago

Man rescued after 100 days as a hostage, 3 more suspects due in court

Police make breakthrough in kidnap for ransom case with suspects traced in three provinces
News
2 weeks ago

Boy, 9, reunited with parents in Tshwane after kidnapping

One of the suspects is known by the family.
News
2 weeks ago

Kidnapper gets jail time for couple's eight-day extortion ordeal

Lungisa Mafuneka, 50, was convicted and sentenced earlier this week by the Khayelitsha magistrate's court for crimes ranging from robbery with ...
News
2 months ago

Mom ‘admits’ she lied about her son’s kidnapping

Three days before two-year-old Kutlwano was reported missing, his mother told her landlord she was going to Durban to buy clothes to sell.
News
2 months ago

Knysna undertaker sentenced to life for kidnap, murder of B&B neighbour

Waydon Bezuidenhout, 34, was sentenced by the Western Cape High Court sitting in Knysna to five years' imprisonment for kidnapping and life ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA’s military reinforces beleaguered DRC mission South Africa
  2. WATCH | Video of kidnapped 9-year-old girl surfaces on social media South Africa
  3. BMW CEO has a way to cut SA car prices news
  4. Inmate escapes from Pollsmoor Correctional Centre South Africa
  5. Here’s how to cut waiting time when booking for a driving licence in Cape Town news

Latest Videos

Trump presses plan to 'have' Gaza, resettle 2 million Palestinians | REUTERS
Trump's claims spark South Africa 'white privilege' self-mockery | REUTERS