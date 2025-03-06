South Africa

Miners' union Amcu concerned at increase in mine deaths this year

11 deaths so far, compared with five during the same period in 2024

06 March 2025 - 16:03
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa says there should be increased enforcement by the regulator and tightening of legislation to ensure that those responsible are brought to book.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) says it is saddened by the deaths of two mineworkers who succumbed to injuries at the weekend.

The union said these incidents marked the 10th and 11th deaths recorded in the South African mining industry this year, compared with five during the same period in 2024. It said the figures indicated a concerning regression in mine safety. 

The union said the incidents occurred at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Khuseleka shaft in Rustenburg and at Zondereinde Platinum Mine in Thabazimbi on Saturday and Sunday respectively. 

 “Our sincere condolences go out to the families and loved ones of our fallen comrades,” said Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa.   

The union said the deaths occurred at a time when it has requested the minister of mineral and petroleum resources Gwede Mantashe to intervene at one of the country’s most dangerous mines.

The union has also called for an amendment to the Mine Health and Safety Act to hold mine bosses personally liable for repeatable accidents. 

“We need serious intervention by increasing enforcement by the regulator as well as also tightening legislation and the wheels of justice to ensure that those responsible are brought to book,” Mathunjwa said. 

TimesLIVE 

