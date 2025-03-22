South Africa

Pilot dies in plane crash at West Coast Airshow in Saldanha

22 March 2025 - 18:31
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A pilot was killed when an aircraft crashed during the West Coast Airshow at the Saldanha Airfield in the Western Cape on Saturday.. Stock photo.
A pilot was killed when an aircraft crashed during the West Coast Airshow at the Saldanha Airfield in the Western Cape on Saturday.. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Jaromír Chalabala

A pilot was killed when an aircraft crashed during the West Coast Airshow at the Saldanha Airfield in the Western Cape on Saturday.

The Accident and Incident Investigations Division (AIID) confirmed one fatality.

“There is one confirmed fatality, a pilot on board an Impala aircraft (Registration: ZU-IMP). The AIID is working with the event safety officers to collate preliminary information,” said South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACCA) head of communication Sisa Majola. 

He said the site has been secured in the interim pending the arrival of the investigation team.

“The AIID will provide a public update from the scene should this be deemed necessary,” he said. 

The AIID is also investigating another aircraft accident that occurred in Van Wyksdorp, also in the Western Cape. 

Majola said the aircraft, a Beechcraft Bonanza (Registration: ZS-FFG) was on a private scenic local flight from Mossel Bay airfield with one pilot and two passengers on-board.

He said the pilot intended returning to Mossel Bay to land.

“The pilot reported an engine anomaly and decided to complete a forced landing. No injuries were sustained while the aircraft was substantially damaged. The wreckage site has been secured and recovery will be conducted,” he said. 

Preliminary reports on the investigations into the accidents will be published on the SACAA website within 30 days.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Asia's green jet fuel ambitions exceed demand, heralding exports

Asia's ability to supply sustainable aviation fuel will outpace regional demand this year and next as more production comes online, increasing ...
News
4 days ago

18 bodies recovered after Washington plane crash

At least 18 bodies have been recovered after a midair collision between a regional passenger jet and a helicopter near Reagan Washington National ...
News
1 month ago

Jeju Air 'black box' data missing from last 4 minutes before crash, South Korea ministry says

Authorities investigating the disaster that killed 179 people, the worst on South Korean soil, plan to analyse what caused the "black boxes" to stop ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gauteng community safety committee welcomes arrest of Norwood police station ... South Africa
  2. Police officers arrested in connection with 'blue light' robberies South Africa
  3. FACTBOX | What we know about Heathrow Airport World
  4. Nedlac community representative criticises tobacco bill South Africa
  5. VW to premiere new Golf GTI 50th anniversary edition in June news

Latest Videos

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mokoena and Manyisa on Bafana, Mofokeng, Mbokazi and ...
The Man Who Captured History: A Conversation with Torleif Svensson