Pilot dies in plane crash at West Coast Airshow in Saldanha

A pilot was killed when an aircraft crashed during the West Coast Airshow at the Saldanha Airfield in the Western Cape on Saturday.
The Accident and Incident Investigations Division (AIID) confirmed one fatality.
“There is one confirmed fatality, a pilot on board an Impala aircraft (Registration: ZU-IMP). The AIID is working with the event safety officers to collate preliminary information,” said South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACCA) head of communication Sisa Majola.
He said the site has been secured in the interim pending the arrival of the investigation team.
“The AIID will provide a public update from the scene should this be deemed necessary,” he said.
The AIID is also investigating another aircraft accident that occurred in Van Wyksdorp, also in the Western Cape.
Majola said the aircraft, a Beechcraft Bonanza (Registration: ZS-FFG) was on a private scenic local flight from Mossel Bay airfield with one pilot and two passengers on-board.
He said the pilot intended returning to Mossel Bay to land.
“The pilot reported an engine anomaly and decided to complete a forced landing. No injuries were sustained while the aircraft was substantially damaged. The wreckage site has been secured and recovery will be conducted,” he said.
Preliminary reports on the investigations into the accidents will be published on the SACAA website within 30 days.
