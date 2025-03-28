An accident on the N1 North near Louis Trichardt in Limpopo has claimed the lives of a five-year-old child and a woman driver.
Several vehicles were involved in the collision, including a heavy motor vehicle, a light delivery vehicle and a sedan at about 8am on Friday.
The driver of the heavy motor vehicle and two passengers sustained injuries.
Limpopo transport and community safety department spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said preliminary investigations suggest the accident might have been caused by reckless driving.
“This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for all road users to exercise caution and responsibility. The department urges all road users to prioritise their safety and that of children, especially during peak travel periods,” Chuene said.
Road safety in South Africa remains a serious concern due to high road fatalities. TimesLIVE reported that South Africa is ranked as the world's most dangerous country to drive in, with a low percentage of seat belt adherence and high number of drunk drivers on the road. A report by The World's Safest Roads by Zutobi, an online driver education platform, said South Africa has 24.5 road traffic deaths per 100,000 people.
5-year-old child among two killed in N1 crash in Limpopo
Image: Supplied by Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety
