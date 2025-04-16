Health minister unveils plans for R1.3bn healthcare boost, six new academic hospitals

“One of the NDP implementation goals is to build health infrastructure for effective service delivery. The department will develop a 10-year national health infrastructure plan to improve health facility planning. During the past financial year maintenance was completed in 225 facilities, 17 clinics and community health centres were constructed or revitalised and two hospitals were constructed or revitalised,” the plan states.
The plan also stipulated the department is working with National Treasury to fast-track infrastructure delivery.
"Though the details of the proposals are being finalised, they are likely to draw on the budget facility for infrastructure and the infrastructure fund to complement existing budgets for health infrastructure, such as the two conditional grants for this purpose," the plan stated.
The plan also revealed the direct health facility revitalisation grant is the largest source of funds for public health infrastructure.
"The direct health facility revitalisation grant, which is the largest source of public health infrastructure funding, has been allocated R19.9nn over the medium-term expenditure framework period. An additional R4.bn has been allocated for planning and building facilities such as the Limpopo Central Hospital in Polokwane, which is scheduled for completion in 2025/26," the plan stated.
Motsoaledi also spoke about immediate interventions to improve hospital conditions across the country.
“Last week we held our National Health Council meeting, which is a statutory body consisting of the minister, all nine MECs, a representative from the SA Local Government Association and the surgeon general. We made announcements there about hiring doctors and other health professionals,” he said.
Addressing reports about poor basic supplies in some public hospitals, including Helen Joseph Hospital, Motsoaledi said a major procurement of essential items is underway.
“We made an announcement about buying basics which were not in some hospitals. We have ordered R1.3bn worth of commodities to make patients comfortable, including ICU beds, electric beds, mattresses for people to avoid bed sores, bassinets for young children and cot beds.”
TimesLIVE
Health minister unveils plans for R1.3bn healthcare boost, six new academic hospitals
Image: DARREN STEWART/GALLO IMAGES
Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced SA is set to expand its public health infrastructure with the construction of six new academic hospitals.
Speaking on the sidelines of a G20 health event, Motsoaledi said the new facilities are part of a broader strategy to strengthen the health system and prepare for the full rollout of the National Health Insurance (NHI).
“The president also mentioned the issue of infrastructure, new hospitals and clinics in strategic areas. I am going to announce next month when I read my budget speech,” he said on SABC News.
SA has 10 academic hospitals and the new initiative will bring that number to 16.
Three of the planned facilities will replace long-standing temporary structures, while six will be built in areas that have never had academic hospitals.
“There will be at least six academic hospitals. We've got 10 academic hospitals and we are going to replace three. , I can’t say we are replacing them as they’ve never been built. They have been temporary for many years,” said Motsoaledi.
He emphasised that strengthening the public healthcare system is crucial for the success and affordability of the NHI.
“If our health care system is weak under NHI it will make it more expensive because people will move to very expensive private sector hospitals. Our own hospitals, specially academic hospitals, are able to do the same job. It's also to make NHI very affordable and hospitable for our people,” he said.
The department of health’s strategic plan for 2020/21–2024/25 identifies the development of health infrastructure as a key goal.
According to the plan, the department aims to build health facilities on a sustainable basis and improve service delivery.
Motsoaledi announces R1.78bn budget to create jobs for doctors
“One of the NDP implementation goals is to build health infrastructure for effective service delivery. The department will develop a 10-year national health infrastructure plan to improve health facility planning. During the past financial year maintenance was completed in 225 facilities, 17 clinics and community health centres were constructed or revitalised and two hospitals were constructed or revitalised,” the plan states.
The plan also stipulated the department is working with National Treasury to fast-track infrastructure delivery.
"Though the details of the proposals are being finalised, they are likely to draw on the budget facility for infrastructure and the infrastructure fund to complement existing budgets for health infrastructure, such as the two conditional grants for this purpose," the plan stated.
The plan also revealed the direct health facility revitalisation grant is the largest source of funds for public health infrastructure.
"The direct health facility revitalisation grant, which is the largest source of public health infrastructure funding, has been allocated R19.9nn over the medium-term expenditure framework period. An additional R4.bn has been allocated for planning and building facilities such as the Limpopo Central Hospital in Polokwane, which is scheduled for completion in 2025/26," the plan stated.
Motsoaledi also spoke about immediate interventions to improve hospital conditions across the country.
“Last week we held our National Health Council meeting, which is a statutory body consisting of the minister, all nine MECs, a representative from the SA Local Government Association and the surgeon general. We made announcements there about hiring doctors and other health professionals,” he said.
Addressing reports about poor basic supplies in some public hospitals, including Helen Joseph Hospital, Motsoaledi said a major procurement of essential items is underway.
“We made an announcement about buying basics which were not in some hospitals. We have ordered R1.3bn worth of commodities to make patients comfortable, including ICU beds, electric beds, mattresses for people to avoid bed sores, bassinets for young children and cot beds.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
'Obsolete' HR policies in health sector set for overhaul: Motsoaledi
Joburg doctors fear commuted overtime may not be paid this month
Health minister Motsoaledi urges men to take the lead in fight against HIV/Aids
Motsoaledi moves to raise $440m lost by Trump's cancelling of Pepfar
Government can't fill whole gap left by USAID funding exit: Aaron Motsoaledi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos