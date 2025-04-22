South Africa

Newzroom Afrika suspends Aldrin Sampear after road rage incident

A 20-year-old university student filed an assault charge against the anchor

22 April 2025 - 19:41 By TimesLIVE
Newzroom Afrika has suspended anchor Aldrin Sampear.
Image: X profile photo

Newzroom Afrika announced on Monday that Aldrin Sampear would take a break from his broadcast duties with immediate effect, pending an internal review of a road rage incident last week. 

TimesLIVE reported that a 20-year-old university student filed an assault charge against Sampear after the incident in which he allegedly struck the rear right side of her car on purpose. 

A video of the incident, which allegedly happened on Jan Smuts Avenue in Randburg, has since gone viral. 

In the video footage, Sampear is seen confronting the woman, accusing her of giving him the middle finger, while she accuses him of physically hitting her

In a statement, the broadcaster said, “Newzroom Afrika takes the allegations very seriously and we will work swiftly to address the concerns raised.” 

TimesLIVE

