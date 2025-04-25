South Africa

Worker killed at Harmony's Moab Khotsong mine

25 April 2025 - 20:28 By Ernest Mabuza
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Amcu says this death brings to 18 the total number of deaths in the South African mining industry so far thus year, compared to 11 during the same period last year.
Amcu says this death brings to 18 the total number of deaths in the South African mining industry so far thus year, compared to 11 during the same period last year.
Image: DADO RUVIC

An employee was killed in a locomotive-related accident at Moab Khotsong mine on Friday morning, Harmony Gold Mining Company reported.

The company said all relevant authorities, family and stakeholders had been informed. An investigation into the incident was under way, led by the department of mineral and petroleum resources.

“We are profoundly saddened by this tragic loss and extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and co-workers of our colleague during this incredibly difficult time,” Harmony Group CEO Beyers Nel said.

The company said achieving zero harm remained its priority at all its operations.

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) said it was outraged by yet another senseless death of a worker.

“Amcu notes with great concern the alarming increase in transportation and mining-related injuries, which have risen to 72, according to the Samrass report dated April 21.”

The union said transportation and mining-related deaths were now the second leading cause of fatalities in the South African mining industry, following fall-of-ground incidents.

“Year to date, the industry has recorded eight fall-of-ground fatalities and six from transportation incidents,” the union said.

It said this death brings to 18 the total number of deaths in the South African mining industry so far thus year, compared to 11 during the same period last year.

Amcu said Harmony Gold was currently the worst-performing company, with eight fatalities to date.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Miners' union Amcu concerned at increase in mine deaths this year

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu ) says it is saddened by the deaths of two mineworkers who succumbed to injuries at the ...
News
1 month ago

Atlantic Lithium seeks concessions to salvage Ghana project

Australia-based miner Atlantic Lithium says it has appealed to Ghana's government for fiscal concessions to salvage its Ewoyaa project, as ...
News
1 day ago

Mine collapse in eastern DRC kills at least 10, says provincial governor

At least 10 people were killed in a gold mine collapse in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the rebel-appointed governor of South Kivu province ...
News
6 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Former Spar manager and bookkeeper 'defrauded shop of R2.3m' South Africa
  2. Tshwane's hijacked buildings turned into mini informal settlement and motor ... South Africa
  3. SCA rules for evicted reclaimers that they have a right to earn a living South Africa
  4. WATCH | Warm welcome for 'Gauta BMX' cyclists at Joburg airport South Africa
  5. Judge president moves to ease Gauteng RAF, medical negligence caseload South Africa

Latest Videos

Standing Committee on Public Accounts, 25 April 2025
Teenager charged with arson in New Jersey wildfire