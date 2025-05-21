Keep dreaming: Wits law graduate says mentorship helped him defy the odds

When his mother passed away in 2003, not only was Ostern Kgoitsimodimo Tefo's life shattered, but he also became an orphan early in his life.
Despite the loss, Tefo didn't allow his circumstances to define his path in life. Raised by his grandmother, Beauty Gladys Tefo, in Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg, he kept dreaming beyond what seemed possible.
“My grandmother was the head of the household and a domestic worker for most of her life. She made sure she enrolled me at school,” he said.
Tefo, 25, went to Muzomuhle Primary school, then Itirele Zenzele High School, where he matriculated in 2017.
Though life may seem difficult growing up without parents, today, Tefo tells the story of resilience, humility and appreciation — valuable lessons he learnt from his challenges.
“My advice to young people facing similar challenges is to understand the power of building relationships and networking.
“Never underestimate how valuable it is to know the right people, they can open doors you never imagined. Most importantly, keep dreaming, dream beyond what seems possible. The challenges I had shaped the person I am today. Without them, I wouldn't have developed the resilience, humility and appreciation I have now,” he said.
Tefo recently graduated from Wits University after he acquired his second qualification, an LLB degree.
His first degree, a BA, was funded by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).
In 2011, as a soccer-loving youngster, he joined the Afrika Tikkun through one of the former facilitators, Thembinkosi Nxumalo, popularly known as “Zidane,” who coached soccer.
“We used to play street soccer, and Zidane, who worked at Afrika Tikkun, would often see us and encourage us to join. My friends and I enrolled, initially to play football, but we soon discovered that Afrika Tikkun offered far more than just soccer. I stayed with the organisation for many years, benefiting from its various programmes,” he said.
Tefo said the organisation transformed his life and steered him away from the dangers of gangsterism, drug and substance abuse, and alcohol abuse.
He said, besides keeping him safe, the organisation helped him develop crucial social skills and gave him opportunities to participate in exchange programmes that enabled and expanded his dreams beyond the prospect of imagination.
There, he learnt valuable skills such as networking, public speaking and how to express himself confidently without fear of prejudice. In 2018, he studied a BA, funded by NSFAS.
After completion, he pursued his original passion, law. “Though NSFAS no longer funded me, Afrika Tikkun, through the recommendation of Julia Thobakgale, the Jewish community and the Wits Hardship Fund stepped in to support me,” he said.
He said one of the biggest challenges was the lack of stable financial support. He said his grandmother, on her limited pension, continued to assist him, and Klaas Mokgomole stepped in whenever he could.
“It was a tough journey, but perseverance kept me going. Today, I hold two degrees from Wits University. I had Mokgomole to get me through Wits' challenges, offered support beyond just mentorship.
“Mokgomole offered me his place to stay for one year because NSFAS took time to pay for my fees. I had support, and my grandmother would send me money at times. Some of the challenges were adapting to the fast pace and having to do things independently,” he said.
He added that during his LLB studies, he did not have a reliable monthly income and that forced him to do odd jobs. “I started tutoring, working part-time. Afrika Tikkun would provide me with a stipend to help alleviate the challenges,” he said.
Tefo said amazing mentors assisted him throughout his academic journey, shaped him into a bold and confident young man.
“I truly believe in the saying, 'a leader can only produce their own kind,' and through Klaas’s mentorship, I’ve become a strong and capable leader. Mam Julia Thobakgale has also been instrumental in my journey, offering guidance during tough times,” he said.
Afrika Tikkun, in partnership with the KFC Add Hope programme, invest in a generation of young people by addressing not just their educational and developmental needs, but their most fundamental human right: nutritious food.
“At Afrika Tikkun, we believe that every child deserves the opportunity to grow into an educated, values-driven, career-ready adult. Our holistic, cradle-to-career model supports children and youth across every stage of development from early childhood to school readiness, academic achievement, and skills development for the workforce,” said Tlaleng Nkopane, partnerships executive at Afrika Tikkun.
Nkopane said they know that no child can thrive on an empty stomach, and that's where the Add Hope programme plays a crucial role. Through the daily provision of nutritious meals at five centres nationwide, Add Hope helps to make their mission a reality.
Keep dreaming: Wits law graduate says mentorship helped him defy the odds
'Amazing mentors helped me, shaped me into a bold and confident young man'
Image: Supplied
