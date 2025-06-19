Ballistics tests on a gun used during the fatal shooting of eight people have helped the state secure lengthy prison terms for five killers.
Bongile Mabele, 35, Bongani Mboyiyane, 39, Sibusiso Manyisa, 41, Siyamthemba Mthwana, 41, and Nkosayikhethi Mjeza, 41, were sentenced to 40 life sentences plus 75 years in prison for the Glebelands Hostel mass murder.
The incident happened in the early hours of June 3 2023 when 12 men seated inside a room at Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal, were attacked by five men who fired shots at them.
“Seven people died at the scene and the eighth succumbed to gunshot wounds in hospital a few days later,” KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said.
The matter was referred to the murder and robbery unit and the men were arrested.
Life terms for Glebelands Hostel killers who murdered 8
Image: 123RF
Death toll rises to eight in Glebelands mass shooting
A firearm was found in their possession and ballistics results proved it was the weapon used during the mass murder.
“Having gathered overwhelming evidence which placed the suspects at the crime scene, the investigating team managed to fend off any bail attempts by the suspects.”
KwaZulu-Natal deputy police commissioner Maj-Gen Phumelele Makoba said sentences of this nature bring hope to communities, knowing police are capable of solving complex mass murder cases.
“We are proud of the investigating team which ensured justice was served. We are happy with the sentence handed down by the court because maximum sentences encourage investigating officers to continue putting criminals behind bars.
“Community members do not want to see convicted criminals roaming the streets after they have been found guilty of crimes and sentenced.”
TimesLIVE
