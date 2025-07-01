South Africa

Baby taken from shopping centre is found, Cape Town woman arrested

01 July 2025 - 06:57 By TimesLive
A nine-day-old baby who went missing at the weekend has been found in Mitchell's Plain.
Image: 123RF/sam74100/ File photo

A nine-day-old baby who went missing at the weekend has been found in Tafelsig, Mitchell's Plain.

Police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk said a multi-disciplinary team was assembled after a case was opened on Saturday.

"The mother of the baby was at a shopping complex in Bellville when she became nauseous," he said.

"She left the child in the care of a woman who was with her when she went to the bathroom. On her return the mother could not locate the woman and her baby."

Officers traced the child to an address in Tafelsig on Monday.

A 37-year-old woman was arrested on a charge of kidnapping. 

