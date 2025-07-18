South Africa

Mkhwanazi picks up paint roller to revamp police pound for Mandela Day

18 July 2025 - 13:08 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and infrastructure department director-general Sifiso Mdakane paint a wall at the Isipingo police vehicle pound.
KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and infrastructure department director-general Sifiso Mdakane paint a wall at the Isipingo police vehicle pound.
Image: SAPS

In one of his first public appearances after his explosive briefing about alleged political interference in police investigations, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi showed off his painting skills in honour of former president Nelson Mandela's birthday on Friday. 

Mkhwanazi joined public works and infrastructure department director-general Sifiso Mdakane to commemorate International Nelson Mandela Day at the Isipingo police vehicle pound.

The facility was severely damaged during the 2022 floods and Mdakane gave police officials an update on revamp developments before embarking on Mandela Day activities that included painting walls and cleaning the yard.

Mdakane said the pound, which can house several thousand vehicles, will be back to full and improved operation by the end of December, with critical operations restored by the end of October. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Beware of fake Mkhwanazi profiles and using his face during protest marches, police warn

KwaZulu-Natal police have warned social media users about several fake social media accounts which claim to be provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen ...
News
3 hours ago

'We are Mkhwanazi and Mkhwanazi is us': EFF's Eugene Mthethwa

EFF MP Eugene Mthethwa has shown support for KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi after damning allegations he made against ...
Politics
21 hours ago

Ramaphosa must step down 'in honour of Mandela Day' – or else: MK Party

The MK Party has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign by July 18, “in honour of Mandela Day”.
Politics
22 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Stellenbosch PhD student's app applies for jobs while users sleep Sci-Tech
  2. SAPS given permission to dismiss cop caught shoplifting at Woolies South Africa
  3. There'll be no shutdown on Friday — police South Africa
  4. US says it has sent third-country deportees to Eswatini Africa
  5. Eswatini says it's holding US deportees in prisons, aims to repatriate them Africa

Latest Videos

LDV road trip to Kruger
Ukraine launches major drone attack on Russian bombers • FRANCE 24 English