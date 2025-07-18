In one of his first public appearances after his explosive briefing about alleged political interference in police investigations, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi showed off his painting skills in honour of former president Nelson Mandela's birthday on Friday.
Mkhwanazi joined public works and infrastructure department director-general Sifiso Mdakane to commemorate International Nelson Mandela Day at the Isipingo police vehicle pound.
The facility was severely damaged during the 2022 floods and Mdakane gave police officials an update on revamp developments before embarking on Mandela Day activities that included painting walls and cleaning the yard.
Mdakane said the pound, which can house several thousand vehicles, will be back to full and improved operation by the end of December, with critical operations restored by the end of October.
TimesLIVE
Mkhwanazi picks up paint roller to revamp police pound for Mandela Day
Image: SAPS
