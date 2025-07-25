An 18-year-old lesbian accused of murdering a 19-year-old man who allegedly raped her remains behind bars after her case was postponed to August 7 for a formal bail application in the Thohoyandou magistrate’s court on Friday.
Dakalo Avheani Mulaudzi faces a murder charge after the fatal stabbing of Shonisani Mahwasane in the early hours of Sunday at Lwamondo, Khumbe village in Limpopo.
“It is alleged [Mahwasane] was with [Mulaudzi] drinking alcohol at [his] home,” said Vhembe police spokesperson Vuledzani Dathi.
“Mahwasane [allegedly] demanded to have sex with [Mulaudzi] though she is lesbian and said he wanted [her] to experience how it feels to have sex with a man.
"[Mahwasane] then [allegedly] forced himself on [her], threatening her with a knife and raped her. [She allegedly] took the knife from [him] and stabbed him multiple times,” Dathi said.
While Mulaudzi remains in custody pending her bail hearing, the community is divided.
Some residents are calling for justice for Mahwasane, insisting he would never commit such a violent act. Others are demanding a thorough investigation, raising concern about the safety of young women and the issue of “corrective rape”.
The police investigation continues.
TimesLIVE
18-year-old lesbian remains in custody accused of killing her alleged rapist
Image: Theo Jeptha
TimesLIVE
