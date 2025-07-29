Police believe the back of a syndicate involved in trafficking unlicensed firearms has been broken.
On Monday night an intelligence driven operation involving the anti-kidnapping task team, crime intelligence, the Gauteng provincial investigating unit, Johannesburg K9 unit, Joburg metro police and private security led to the arrest of two suspects in Meyersdal.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the arrest of the suspects, aged 34 and 45, came after several days of surveillance and information gathering across provinces "where suspects involved in the moving of unlicensed firearms were identified".
"As the suspects collected the firearms, the team moved in for a coordinated tactical takedown in Meyersdal."
Mathe said 30 9mm unlicensed firearms were found in their possession.
"Further investigation confirmed the weapons were destined for the Western Cape and the suspects intended to transport the unlicensed firearms themselves.
"The suspects have been linked to other cases in Gauteng and the Western Cape.
"They are in custody and are facing charges including illegal possession and trafficking of firearms.
"Investigations are ongoing to track down more members of the illegal firearm trafficking syndicate."
TimesLIVE
Police intercept 30 guns being sent from Gauteng to Western Cape
